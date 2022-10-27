When Should You Call a Plumber for An Emergency?

In the event of a plumbing emergency, the sooner assistance is called, the better. Unlike a droning air conditioner or a nonfunctioning outlet, plumbing issues can have immediate and stressful repercussions. That’s why homeowners must understand when to call a plumber for an emergency.

1. A Leaking Pipe

Having a water leak is not always an urgent situation. In contrast, if you see any indicators of severe leaking, you should immediately contact an emergency plumber.

A home’s structural soundness is at risk if water leaks occur. In some instances, water only slowly seeps out. That is, the problem causes extensive harm to your house before you become aware of it. There is also the risk of mold and mildew growth, which can be just as dangerous to one’s health.

Additionally, if water leaks into an area where the electrical wire is located, it poses a fire risk. This may cause wires to become overheated and eventually melt, as well as electrical shorts.

2. Water Stains

The leak may have been there for some time before any water damage became visible on the ceiling. Water has been dripping down onto the floor and shelter for the same period.

Feel free to contact a plumber without delay if you have concerns about the potential water damage.

3. Leaky Water Heater

Too-hot or too-cold water is household water heaters’ most reported issue. There are, however, further issues that warrant an immediate call to your neighborhood plumber.

If your water storage tank makes strange noises, you may need to call a team emergency plumber immediately. When the main tank begins to make noises like clanking or gurgling, mineral deposits have likely settled to the bottom.

Water with an unusual hue or odor should also be considered an issue. If you suspect a problem with your water supply, you should call a 24-hour plumber right once so the problem may be fully diagnosed.

4. Faulty Plumbing

The EPA estimates that up to 10% of American homes waste 90 gallons of water daily due to plumbing leaks. Fixing leaking pipes can help you save money on your water bill and protect your property from expensive water damage.

The most minor, undetected leak from a broken pipe can have far-reaching consequences. The effects of water damage, such as the formation of toxic mold and the degradation of electrical outlets, can quickly multiply if not addressed.

5. Drainage Line Blockage

Blockages in the main sewage line of a home can have disastrous results and need immediate plumbing attention. Never flush wipes, sanitary products, or paper towels since they can easily cause a blockage in your home’s central sewer system.

In the worst cases, a clogged sewer system might cause a backup in your house. Signs of a backed-up sewage system include several blocked drains, water gathering near basement floor drains, and gurgling sounds emanating from various plumbing fittings.

6. Broken Hose in Washing Machine

When water is dripping or collecting at the base of your washing machine, it’s likely due to a hose leak that needs fixing immediately.

Having a professional look at the situation as soon as you notice a problem is crucial since water damage may spread rapidly from this leak. Washing machine malfunction is one of the significant reasons for insurance claims.