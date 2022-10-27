Six Things to Know About the UFC

The UFC, or Ultimate Fighting Championship, is the biggest mixed martial arts organization in the world, holding events with multiple fights several times a year. The UFC is tremendously popular, garnering huge audiences with fans who buy access to the events via pay-per-view or purchase ufc tickets and attend the events in person. Let’s take a look at a few interesting facts about the UFC.

The Fighting Area is Called “The Octagon”

Ever since the first event back in 1993, participants have battled in the octagon. Instead of a square, like a boxing ring, the fighting surface is octagonal. It’s 30 feet wide, for a total of 746 square feet. To enclose the fighting area, the UFC doesn’t use ropes, as seen in other combat events, the octagon is surrounded on all sides by a five foot, nine inch plastic-coated fence. The two opponents each enter through a gate, along with a referee, and are shut inside until the end of the fight.

The UFC Started With Very Few Rules

When the UFC began, the only rules for the fights were no biting and no eye-gouging. Fights had no rounds or weight classes and there was no time limit. Today, the UFC has evolved into a much more regulated organization. Fights have either three or five minute rounds, depending on if it’s a regular match, a headliner fight, or a championship bout. Fights can only end in a knockout, when the referee stops the fight, or if the opponent submits, also known as “tapping out.” If the fight goes the full distance, the decision will go to the judges, who will determine the winner.

UFC Fighters Are Popular

The UFC is so popular, many of the fighters have become household names. Athletes like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Jon Jones, Randy Couture, Brock Lesnar, Anderson Silva, and Rhonda Rousey reach such popularity in the sport that they are able to branch out into other opportunities. Fighters have appeared in commercials, television shows, and movies. Some of them move on to other fighting organizations, like the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

The Announcer Is Popular Too

Back in 1997, comedian Joe Rogan started as a backstage interviewer at the 12th UFC event. Since then, the UFC has held hundreds of events and Joe Rogan has been the main color commentator for almost all of them. He started a podcast in 2009, The Joe Rogan Experience, and its popularity has grown so much over the years that Spotify paid a reported $200 million for the exclusive rights to it. Rogan continues to announce UFC fights as well as produce his podcast and he has a huge following of fans for both.

Dana White

Back in 2001, a fighter manager named Dana White saw an opportunity and convinced his friends, Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, to buy the UFC for $2 million. They did, and made White the president of the organization. Under his leadership, White has grown the UFC from a fledgling operation into the multi-billion dollar success it is today. White bought out other fighting organizations to acquire their fighters and build the UFC’s popularity. He created a reality show for Spike TV in 2005 called The Ultimate Fighter, where up-and-coming fighters would compete for a UFC contract. Since then, the UFC has made a deal with the FOX network to broadcast UFC fights. All this exposure has led to the UFC’s spectacular rise under White’s watch.

The UFC Grew During the Pandemic

At a time when all athletic events were shut down globally, the UFC took steps to ensure their competitions would continue. Seeing a chance to hold fights for a worldwide audience hungry for sports, the UFC secured an island in Abu Dhabi to host their competitions. It became known as “Fight Island.” Following strict Covid protocols, athletes and trainers would travel to Fight Island and their competitions were broadcast from there. It was a tremendous success.

The UFC was also the first sporting organization to return to in-person competitions during the pandemic. On April 24, 2021, UFC 261 was held in Jacksonville, Florida’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. UFC tickets for the event sold out in minutes. Holding events during the pandemic introduced the UFC to a new group of fans who got turned onto the sport and have stayed with it ever since.

The Future Is Bright

Mixed martial arts has grown so much in popularity, it now rivals boxing as the world’s most popular fighting sport and the UFC deserves much, if not all, of the credit. Increasing pay-per-view revenues and ticket sales for UFC events mean the company now earns over a billion dollars a year, with no signs of slowing down.