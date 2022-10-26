November Children’s Programs At Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear, presents free children’s programs every month.

Family Story Time takes place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10:30 to 11:00 am, in the Meeting Room of the library. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

Each week has a different theme. The schedule for November is as follows:

November 1 and 2 – Forest Friends

November 8 and 9 – Monkeys

November 15 and 16 – Music & Dance

November 22 and 23 – Family

November 29 and 30 — Dinosaurs

The After-School Break — crafts, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades 1 through 5 – will take place on Thursday, November 17, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm, in the Meeting Room. The activity will be “Collaborative Art Day.” Students will work together as a group to create a masterpiece to be displayed in the library.

Materials for these programs are generously made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.