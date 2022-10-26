Igloo Expands Its Officially Licensed NFL Collection With Tailgate Tote Cooler Bags For 15 Teams

Today, Igloo kicked off its first officially licensed National Football League softside coolers as part of its expanded NFL collection. Featuring custom designs for 15 fan-favorite NFL teams, these special-edition tailgate tote cooler bags are now available at igloocoolers.com/nfl .

“Our brand-new officially licensed NFL cooler bags are here, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. “With our variety of Playmate coolers and these versatilely designed softside coolers representing some of the most beloved football teams, fans will have the opportunity to be fully equipped on game day from the tailgate to the final whistle.”

As the first softside coolers in Igloo’s NFL lineup, the 28-can Tailgate Tote cooler bag ($74.99 each) features advanced Igloo MaxCold® insulation for long-lasting ice retention, a quick-access lid hatch, pass-through pocket for use with roller bag/cooler, multiple carry options, storage pockets, bottle opener and more. Each cooler features official brand artwork for 15 fan-favorite teams: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Football fans can shop Igloo’s entire officially licensed NFL Cooler Collection at igloocoolers.com/nfl .

