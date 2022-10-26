When: Oct. 24 – Nov. 4, 2022

Start: Polls open 7 a.m. – close 7 p.m.

Where: Harris County Voting Locations:

www.harrisvotes.com/Polling-Locations

Fort Bend County Voting Locations:

www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/elections-voter-registration/early-voting-schedulepolling-location-november-8-2022

Waller County Voting Locations:

www.co.waller.tx.us/upload/page/0172/2022/March%20Primary/2022%20PRIMARY%20ELECTION%20DAY%20LOCATIONS.pdf

Description: You must possess one of the following forms of acceptable photo ID: Texas Driver License, Texas Handgun License that are issued through Department of Public Safety; U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing your photograph; Texas Personal Identification Card issued by Department of Public Safety; Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by Department of Public Safety; U.S. Passport (book or card) or U.S. Military Identification Card containing your photograph

For more information: Please check one of the above websites listed above for additional voting information.