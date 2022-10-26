Cruz Statement On CDC Vote to Recommend COVID-19 Vaccine for Schoolchildren

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement about the vote by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule that states use to require routine vaccinations in order for children to attend school.

“The CDC continues to make recommendations that ignore science, erode public trust, and target Americans’ healthcare freedom. Sadly, too many states will wield this recommendation as a mandate to force children to receive the COVID vaccine in order to attend school. This will result in discrimination against conscience objectors and – particularly in Washington, D.C. – against black schoolchildren.

“The CDC knows this, but doesn’t care. It doesn’t care that children’s education will suffer, or that children are at low risk from COVID-19, or that 86 percent of children already caught the virus, or that the vaccine does little to prevent transmission. All it cares about is an agenda that punishes dissenters. I’ll do everything in my power to fight against it.”