Best Ways to Clean Glass, Mirrors, and Shower Doors

Glass is an ideal addition to your home. It looks fantastic, adds value to your property, and is beneficial from a safety standpoint. Dirty glass can completely ruin the look of your home. It tends to produce an unpleasant glare and takes away from the beauty of the glass. Here are the best ways to clean glass surfaces in your home.

1. Vinegar Solution

White vinegar is an ideal cleaner for glass surfaces, particularly mirrors. It’s beneficial for glass that has been damaged in some way. First, test the vinegar solution on a small area of the glass to ensure it won’t scratch the surface. Pour white distilled vinegar into a spray bottle, then fill the rest with water. Alternatively, you can also make your cleaning solution by mixing equal parts white distilled vinegar and water in a spray bottle.

Spray this solution onto your glass surface and allow it to sit for 10 minutes before wiping it off with a soft cloth. You can also mix undiluted white vinegar with a few drops of tea tree oil. The tea tree oil will prevent mold and fungus growth on the glass surface. When cleaning French glass doors and ornamental glass items, use only white distilled vinegar. Colored vinegar may stain the glass.

2. Baking Soda Paste

Baking soda has excellent buffering and cleansing properties. It will dissolve the grease within every glass surface with ease. The best thing about this method is that you do not have to scrub, which can sometimes damage your glass surfaces.

Use one tablespoon of baking soda for every cup of warm water. Mix the baking soda with your water to turn it into a paste. Use a soft cloth to rub the mixture onto the glass surface and rub it off after some time. Make sure only to mix enough paste for one application.

3. Ammonia Solution

You’re sure to get a thorough cleaning with ammonia. It will remove grease, dirt, and grime from your glass surfaces and also clean glass in ways other cleaners do not. Mix one part of ammonia with four parts of water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto your glass surface and leave it on until the next day. Use a soft cloth to wipe away the solution gently.

Try not to use ammonia solution more than once a week. It can cause harm to your eyes and lungs. Wear gloves and eye protection while cleaning with this solution. Open all doors and windows to allow fresh air to circulate through the room you are cleaning.

4. Lemon Juice Solution

Lemon juice is particularly good for cleaning tiles and shower doors. Prepare yourself a lemon juice cleaning solution by mixing one part lemon juice with three parts water. You can also use undiluted lemon juice to clean the glass surfaces in your home. It’s perfect for removing stubborn stains and dirt.

Apply it directly onto the glass surface and then wipe it with a soft, dry cloth. The acidity of the lemon juice will dissolve difficult stains and help restore your glass surfaces to their original appearance. Do not use this solution on marble, stone, or colored tiles, as they are susceptible to staining. When cleaning colored glass ornaments, test the lemon juice solution on a small area of the item to ensure it won’t stain it.

5. Borax Paste

Borax has a reputation as the best bathroom cleaner in the world. It is a natural deodorizer, disinfectant, and cleanser. It also keeps your clothes from stinking. It’s especially useful for glass surfaces stained by soap or detergent residue.

To clean your glass surfaces, mix two tablespoons of borax with half a cup of warm water to make a paste. Use a soft cloth to rub the paste onto your glass surface and wipe it off with another clean cloth. When applying the paste, rub it in gently. Do not use too much pressure, or you will be scrubbing away the natural beauty of your glass. To prevent staining, you should only clean your glass surfaces with this mixture every few weeks or when they start to look dirty.

The aesthetic qualities of glass and mirrors have made them popular choices for home design. There are huge numbers of glass surfaces in the average home. Despite their usefulness, cleaning them can be somewhat challenging. When cleaning glass surfaces and mirrors, be very careful, as you might accidentally scratch them and permanently damage them.