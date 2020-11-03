Clean Every Nook and Cranny of Your Home With These 6 Smart Cleaning Tips

It is such a relief to see your house clean and spotless every time you walk in, however, it requires a lot of effort to reach this level of neatness. To keep your home clean, you should stay on top of things; chores like dusting, mopping, washing dishes, laundry, and wiping never come to an end. Most of us find cleaning a hard task to do but be that as it may, there are fantastic tips that facilitate tidying and make it rather enjoyable. Even if you love to tidy up, you might not have the time to do so. Therefore, we will introduce you to some awesome tricks that will make you clean faster and efficiently.

Read on to get to know six smart tips for happy cleaning.

1. Baking Soda

Baking soda helps to deodorize any surface by bringing odor molecules into a neutral and odor-free condition. It can be used to deodorize carpets, furniture, and garbage bins. Sprinkle some on top of your carpet and leave it for at least an hour, then vacuum it and your carpet will smell fresh and crisp. You can use baking soda to clean stainless steel as well, especially the cooker. When you sprinkle some on top of it, spray it with white vinegar and leave it for 10 minutes, all the grime and dirt will dissolve and you will be able to wipe it easily.

2. Dust, Vacuum, Mop

The ideal way to leave your home spotless is to start by dusting the surfaces using a duster or a special cloth dampened with a wiping solution. After that you can move to a vacuum; you should vacuum all fabric furniture, be it a sofa or a chair. Your carpets and rugs also need to be vacuumed to remove all the dust. There are different kinds of vacuums; the experts at vacuumshop.com.au explain that you can choose from Hoover, Dyson, or Bosch according to your preference as every type has specific features. After you’re done with vacuuming, you should finish off by mopping the floor to end up having an immaculate space.

3. White Vinegar

Apart from using vinegar in salads, it can also be used for cleaning purposes. If you don’t like chemical products, you can easily create your own that will be safe and trusted. Vinegar is an essential ingredient in all DIY cleaning products; it’s used in mopping and dusting solutions along with other different ingredients. Feel free to look up some DIY videos to learn how to make them. Vinegar can also be used on its own as a spray to clean mirrors, glass doors, and windows. Just leave it on any surface for five minutes, then wipe it with a microfiber cloth for bright and shiny results.

4. Toothbrush

Never throw away your old toothbrush; it can be a fantastic cleaning tool that reaches for dirt and mold in tiny corners. In every room there’s always a narrow spot that brooms and mops cannot reach; cleaning these places can be hectic and frustrating. Now you can use a toothbrush to clean such stubborn spots easily. All you need to do is to add a little bit of your all-purpose cleaner on the toothbrush and rub away any small dirty spot like the cooker, the lines between bathroom tiles, and behind water faucets.

5. Dryer Sheets

When you’re done with laundry, don’t toss the dryer sheets away as they can be excellent dusting sheets. There’s no need to buy extra dust sheets for your sweeper; just add some of the dryer sheets on the head of a flat sweeper and dust your floor and ceiling. The dryer sheets do a great job when it comes to picking up dust and hair from floors. They also work magic on mirrors and shower doors as they remove water spots easily.

6. Air Fresheners

Naturally, after mopping and wiping your house, you want it to smell nice. Besides deodorizing your furniture and carpets with baking soda, you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to a diffuser and let it freshen the air. You can also combine water with a few cinnamon sticks, lemon slices, cloves, and bay leaves in a pot and let them simmer on the back burner of your stove; their irresistible smell will invigorate the whole place.

If you want your home to look neat and tidy, you shouldn’t stress about cleaning every day. You can use smart ways that facilitate the whole process. Try to make a cleaning schedule so that you don’t get overwhelmed by a lot of chores at one time. Make sure you apply these brilliant hacks mentioned above to help you clean every corner in your home easily.