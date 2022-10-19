After The Summer Months What Should You Do With Camping Gear?

Summer is winding down and it’s time to start thinking about what to do with all of that camping gear you’ve been using. Don’t just put it in the attic and forget about it until next year! There are a few things you can do to keep your gear in good condition and get ready for next year. In this article, we will discuss some tips on how to store camping gear properly so that it lasts for years to come.

Clean and dry your gear before storing it

First, make sure to clean and dry all of your gear before storing it. This includes tents, sleeping bags, and any other fabric items. Treat these with a waterproofing spray to keep them in good condition during storage. For camping stoves or lanterns, make sure they are completely cool before storing them and check for any damage or leaks. Namely, be sure to replace any broken or expired fuel canisters before storing them as well.

Consider how you want to organize your gear in storage

Next, consider organizing your gear into storage bins or bags. Label them with the contents so that you can easily find what you need next camping season.

This will also protect your gear from any potential damage in storage. If you have a lot of gear, think about investing in a storage rack or cabinet to keep it all organized and easily accessible. Perhaps you are looking for Katy RV and boat storage for your gear. In this case, you need to make a choice between covered and uncovered storage spaces. Lastly, you should make sure that the storage is moisture free and cool to prevent any damage from humidity or heat.

Think about selling or donating unused gear

Lastly, take inventory of your gear and consider getting rid of any items that you haven’t used in a few years or no longer need. You could sell these items online or at a yard sale, or even donate them to organizations such as Outdoors for All. This will declutter your storage space and potentially make some extra money for new gear or future camping trips. For instance, if you have a tent that you haven’t used in several years, consider selling or donating it and investing in a newer one. This will ensure that your gear is always in good shape for each camping trip. You can also use the money to upgrade other gear or equipment as needed.

Keep an inventory list

Finally, consider keeping an inventory list of all your camping gear. This way, you can easily check if something is missing or needs to be replaced before your next trip. It’s also helpful for remembering any small accessories or items that may not be as noticeable when packing for a camping trip.

The best way to keep your camping gear in good condition is to properly clean and store it after each use. By following these tips, your gear will be ready for many more adventures in the future.

Properly caring for and storing your camping gear will make it last longer and save you time and money in the long run. When you take the time to clean and organize your gear, you’ll be ready for any camping trip that comes your way.