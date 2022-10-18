October Calendar Events

What: Katy Heritage Society Vintage Carnival

When: Oct. 22, 2022

Start: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Katy Heritage Park,

5990 George Bush Drive,

Katy, TX 77493

Description: Join us for this annual event as we enjoy food, vintage Carnival Games and Festivities.

Early Bird Ticket Package: Get 25 tickets for the price of 20 tickets. Costs $20.00.For more information: Katy Heritage Society, katyheritagesociety@outlook.com, (281) 377-5710

What: Howl-O-Ween

When: Oct. 29,2022

Start: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: Katy Dog Park,

5414 Franz Rd.

Katy, TX 77493

Description: Costume Contest Raffle and Vendors. Event and Raffle entry is a donation of pet food or cash for our local shelters.

For more information: katyparks@cityofkaty.com, (281) 391-4840

What: In Person Free Meditation & Yoga at Katy Library

When: Oct. 20, 2022

Start: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Katy Library,

5414 Franz Rd.

Katy, TX 77493

Description: Learn Sahaja Yoga Meditation Techniques. Free event.

For more information: Katy Library, 5414 Franz Rd, Katy, TX, (281) 391-3509

What: Dewberry Farm Fall Festival

When: Oct. 29, 2022

Start: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Dewberry Farm

7705 FM 362,

Brookshire, TX 77423

Description: Eight acres of cornfield maze, heaps of pumpkins and sunflowers, 40 plus family fun activities. Trick or Treating …Tickets start at $34.95

For more information: Dewberry Farm, (281) 934-3276

What: Scarecrow Festival 2022

When: Oct. 26, 2022

Start: 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Thrive Church,

29255 FM 1093,

Fulshear, TX 77441

Description: Free admission, Trunk or Treat, music, vendor booths, games and more

For more information: Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, Amy@FulshearKaty.com, (832) 600-3221.