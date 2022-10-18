Katy Calendar Items

What: Katy Theater Fall Car Show
When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022
Time: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: American Furniture Warehouse
Description: Katy Theatre is dedicated to bringing outstanding educational theatre to the students and community. All proceeds go to support Katy High School Theater. Enjoy performances from out talented students and thespians while you check out some amazing vehicles. Drinks and concessions provided.
For more information: www.katytheatre.org/car-show
What: Fall Fest & Trunk or Treat
When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
Time: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Where: Holy Covenant United Methodist Church
22111 Morton Ranch Rd., Katy TX
Description: Grab your costumes and come join us for an incredible evening of fun. We will have inflatables, games, balloon artists, face painting, a food truck
For more information: www.hckaty.org
What: St. Peter’s Fall Family Festival
When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022
Time: 3 pm. – 6 p.m.
Where: St. Peter’s United Methodist Church
20775 Kingsland Blvd, Katy TX
Description: There’ll be lots of fun activities for the family to enjoy including bounce houses, mini train rides, a petting zoo, balloon artists, sweet treats and so much more.
For more information: Contact Jessi Schaefer @ JNCSchaefer@gmail.com
What: Houston Family FunFest
When: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
Description: Parents, be sure to have the kiddos dress in their Halloween costume for a chance to win the costume contest during the event. Other activities include face painting, rock wall, activity and food vendors, arts and crafts, live music and performances, and door prizes and more.
For more information: (281) 395-5533