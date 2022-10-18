Katy Calendar Items

What: Katy Theater Fall Car Show

When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

Time: Saturday, 9 a.m.

Where: American Furniture Warehouse

Description: Katy Theatre is dedicated to bringing outstanding educational theatre to the students and community. All proceeds go to support Katy High School Theater. Enjoy performances from out talented students and thespians while you check out some amazing vehicles. Drinks and concessions provided.

For more information: www.katytheatre.org/car-show

What: Fall Fest & Trunk or Treat

When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Holy Covenant United Methodist Church

22111 Morton Ranch Rd., Katy TX

Description: Grab your costumes and come join us for an incredible evening of fun. We will have inflatables, games, balloon artists, face painting, a food truck

For more information: www.hckaty.org

What: St. Peter’s Fall Family Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

Time: 3 pm. – 6 p.m.

Where: St. Peter’s United Methodist Church

20775 Kingsland Blvd, Katy TX

Description: There’ll be lots of fun activities for the family to enjoy including bounce houses, mini train rides, a petting zoo, balloon artists, sweet treats and so much more.

For more information: Contact Jessi Schaefer @ JNCSchaefer@gmail.com

What: Houston Family FunFest

When: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch

Description: Parents, be sure to have the kiddos dress in their Halloween costume for a chance to win the costume contest during the event. Other activities include face painting, rock wall, activity and food vendors, arts and crafts, live music and performances, and door prizes and more.

For more information: (281) 395-5533