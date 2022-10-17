Spartan Trade Review – User-friendly Copy Trading Platform

Spartan Trade is a relatively new entrant into the online trading market but, the platform has recently attracted a growing number of traders and investors.

Spartan Trade is an easy-to-use social trading platform, with diverse investment offerings for all traders and investors.

Spartan Trade Overview

Spartan Trade is a relatively new entrant into the online trading market but, the platform has recently attracted a growing number of traders and investors. Unlike most platforms, Spartan Trade has intuitive and easy-to-use trading programs and multiple investment offerings. It has some unique trading practices and policies that most traders will find quite interesting.

Excellent copy trading

The social trading feature is one of the key highlights of the platform. It allows beginner traders and casual investors to copy the trades of other experienced traders. That could help you to significantly reduce your risk exposure and increase your profit potential. Besides, you also get a chance to learn more about online trading from the experts.

Intuitive trading platforms

Spartan Trade offers two trading platforms; a web-based program and a mobile app. Both platforms are packed with easy-to-use tools and functions to support beginner traders. That ensures a seamless trading experience even for first time investors.

Multiple investment offerings

Spartan Trade is also a multi-asset broker that offers diverse selections of investments. Besides, the broker also gives traders unlimited access to several crypto, stock and commodity markets globally.

Spartan Trade Pros and Cons

While Spartan Trade presents numerous perks, it also has some potential shortcomings that you should understand to determine the overall trading experience.

Pros

Great social trading feature

Intuitive and user-friendly trading platforms

Multiple products and investments

Extensive educational materials

Cons

Mobile app supports limited features

Services not available in some countries

Investment Offerings

Spartan Trade has an extensive selection of investment offerings for all types of traders and investors. Its portfolio caters for beginner investors, casual short-term traders as well as seasoned long-term investors, seeking diverse investments. Here’s a list of the product offerings available to traders on the Spartan Trade trading platforms.

Product Availability Stocks Yes Cryptocurrency Yes Forex Yes CFDs Yes ETFs No Options Yes Bonds No

Spartan Trade offers up to 70 major currency pairs, with a broader selection of all the leading cryptocurrencies. Besides, investors can also invest in stocks from some of the major companies and industries worldwide.

Trading Experience

Spartan Trade mainly targets beginner traders or casual investors who do not know much about online trading. The broker provides nearly similar features on its web program and mobile app. Both platforms are free and compatible with multiple devices. The social copy trading feature is the key highlight of the trading platforms that allows beginners and casual traders to copy the trades of other expert investors.

The mobile app has a similar feel to the web version, with tools and features such as custom themes and synchronized watchlists to streamline the experience across all devices. Although the mobile program also supports charting, it has limited indicators compared to the web platform. It also lacks drawing tools that may sometimes seem inadequate to experienced traders.

The trading platforms provide extensive educational materials, including tutorial videos, expert analysis, market news, and other resources. Those can also assist beginners in quickly evaluating the markets and making informed financial decisions.

Commissions and Fees

Spartan Trade has a relatively unique fee schedule, but its rates are well within the industry average. Stock trading on the platforms attracts no commissions. Traders and investors interested in forex, crypto, CFDs, and options will pay different fees and commissions to trade the assets. Other fees may also apply based on your investments and any additional services you may acquire from the broker. Nevertheless, you should always check the fee schedule before trade because the rates may change.

Is Spartan Trade Safe?

Spartan Trade generally scores highly in overall trust. The broker has various security provisions, including biometric identification and 2FA for user accounts. It also uses cold storage to hold the clients’ funds in its custodial wallets. However, trading high-risk assets such as cryptocurrencies online may also come with issues unrelated to the broker. Also, you may want to consider extra security measures and invest cautiously.

Who Spartan Trade Is Best for

Spartan Trade has an excellent social copy trading feature, diverse investment offerings, extensive educational materials, and fair marginal rates. Although experts recommend it for beginner and casual investors, Spartan Trade is still a great trading platform for experienced and seasoned investors. Please contact this broker or visit their website for more information.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.