6 Advantages of Mass Text Marketing

Mass text marketing involves sending bulk SMS messages to not just a few people but dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of individuals simultaneously. Aside from convenience, mass text marketing offers several distinct advantages to businesses like yours. Let’s take a look at six of those benefits in detail.

Can Be Targeted Effectively

For starters, mass text marketing allows you to effectively target distinct groups of individuals. Once you have the phone numbers from your target audience members, you can rest assured your mass texts will only be sent to those people.

You won’t waste any marketing dollars on individuals who aren’t in your target audience or who stumble upon your website for some other reason. This effective targeting means you only spend money on people likely to make a purchase in the first place: a particularly nice benefit for small businesses with very limited marketing budgets.

High Open Rate

Beyond that, mass SMS marketing usually has a high open rate compared to other digital marketing materials. It’s simply because people are on their phones all the time. When they receive an SMS message, they are more likely to open that than they are to open a comparable marketing email.

People are trained due to spam messages and ineffective advertisements to ignore many marketing emails, even if they are from brands they know and love. But SMS marketing messages are notable, exciting, and are much more likely to be opened, even by jaded customers.

This high open rate allows you to transmit important information, like discounts or abandoned cart reminders, to your target audience members, improving revenue, telling long-term relationships, and more.

Cost-Effectiveness

Then there’s the cost-effective aspect of mass text marketing. Because you send roughly the same SMS message to dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of people at once.

This cost-effectiveness is advantageous for both new small businesses and those with larger marketing budgets. Since it doesn’t cost very much to send out thousands of SMS messages, you can diversify your campaign messages and use mass text marketing for:

Announcing special deals or discounts

Reminding patients about upcoming appointments, if you are a healthcare provider

Reminding customers about items in their digital carts

And more. The sky’s the limit!

Excellent Conversion Rate

Because of their high open rate, mass text marketing messages usually have excellent conversion rates as well. As soon as someone opens up one of your crafted text messages, they may very well click on a link included in that message and:

Visit your website

Join a loyalty program

Return to their abandoned shopping cart

Etc.

This high conversion rate makes mass text marketing one of the best ways to push for things like website visitors, newsletter sign-ups, and much more. While SMS marketing is unlikely to directly lead to many purchases, it can help to improve the overall sign-up rate.

Personalization Options

On top of that, you can personalize mass text marketing messages using tools and services like TextSanity. For example, you can include the first and last name of the recipient so the message feels more personal, even if it’s otherwise a carbon copy.

Or you can personalize SMS marketing messages with:

References to the recipient’s last purchase

Dates and times for upcoming appointments

Special messages for specific customers – imagine sending out a mass SMS message to all your customers who share the same birthday. They’ll feel special and singled out even if it barely costs you any money

In other words, mass text marketing doesn’t have to feel cold or impersonal. It can feel more personal than other marketing, plus result in a higher conversion rate, with the right tools and approach.

Integrations with Other Channels

Last but not least, mass text marketing is advantageous because it can be integrated quite easily with other marketing channels. In fact, used properly,For example, you can send an SMS marketing message to a customer who failed to open or respond to an email you sent a few days previously. This may increase your email open rates, plus give you another chance to reach or convert a lead into a customer.

As you can see, there are lots of reasons to start using mass text marketing for your upcoming marketing campaign. With an experienced mass texting service provider like TextSanity, you’ll reach more people than ever, drive increased conversions, and make the most of SMS marketing with each major ad push. Try it today!