The Health Advantages of Gluten-Free Dog Food – Things to Know Before You Choose It

Dogs always make our lives better. Everything a dog stands for, the wet kisses, puppy eyes, warm hugs, and wagging tails, can brighten your day. The furry friends are nothing less than a blessing, and it is essential to keep them healthy.

Are you a pet parent? Chances are that you are always on the search to make sure that your puppy gets everything that is best for them. It could include anything from sufficient exercise, a good number of playdates, and mental stimulation. Here it would help if you also looked at the diet of your little pup. Therefore, you must take the time to delve deep to find out whether or not you are feeding them with the correct amount of nutrients. All your choices will eventually decide whether it is making the health of the pooch correct or not. And one of the first things to do is to choose gluten free dog food , which also includes treats.

Is gluten harmful to your dog?

Gluten is a blend of two proteins, gliadin and glutenin. When dogs cannot digest food or a treat replete with gluten, the abnormal proteins start to develop an unwanted response in the small intestine. This reaction can make the dog’s immune system attack its gastrointestinal tract, thereby damaging its intestinal lining.

The approach that you need to take for gluten consumption for your dogs should be different than how gluten affects the human body. For humans’ gluten need not be avoided until the person has gluten intolerance. For dogs, you need to be careful irrespective of the fact whether your pup is intolerant to gluten or not.

The gluten sensitivity symptoms:

Immune dysfunction

Continuous itching

Improper coat conditioning

Diarrhea

Ear and skin infections

Vomiting

Weight loss

Restlessness

Mood swings

The gluten-free treat is what distinguishes a bad dog treat from the good one. It is essential to read the labels when you are buying treats for your dog. Not doing so might make you bring home a gluten-induced dog treat, which might cause some irritation to your dog.

The advantages of choosing gluten-free dog food and treats

The gluten-free dog treats have several health advantages, enabling your furry pet to have a balanced life. It also ensures that they have a good heart condition. If you have managed natural dog treats for them, that’s the best. Some of the reasons because of why gluten-free food and treats are beneficial for your dog include:

The matter of easy digestion

Dogs don’t have the capacity to digest gluten or grains totally comfortably. It is mostly because the starchy carbohydrates are usually broken down by amylase, an enzyme. And the dogs don’t have ample amount of this enzyme that can help them to digest the carbs. On the other hand, gluten-free dog foods and treats come with an increased amount of protein. The carbohydrate content is less. As a result, it is advantageous for your dog’s digestive system. You need to ensure that your furry friend has a decent number of protein-sufficient treats, provided you come across any digestive problems.

Improved nutrition

The gluten and grain-filled foods and treats can be somewhat cheap. However, they have a specific cheap impact on the dog’s nutritional health. The commercial dog treats will comprise of gluten and the grain fillers for mass and easy production, with extremely less nutritional value. Therefore, you need to select the correct dog treats that is essential for the dog’s nutritive health.

The gluten-free food and treats generally have the correct percentage of fiber, protein, and the necessary vitamins, which can balance the nutrition and act as a complete meal for dogs. In no time, you will see the difference in your dog’s activity and agility level when you choose a gluten-free diet.

Increased energy

The gluten-free treats would indicate a high protein value and act as your pet dog’s main energy source. It ensures that your furry friend is happier and more active. When a dog is happy and active, you don’t get to witness any temper issues or irritability from it. Is your doggo lactating or is pregnant? In both cases, you must ensure they consume gluten-free treats and food. It will fill them with the required energy for delivering the baby and offering them with the important nutrients.

Development of healthy skin and coat

The dietary deficiencies which is a result of filler treats usually results in multiple skin issues in the dogs. But when you look at gluten-free treats, it comprises of the ample minerals and vitamins in addition to various other nutritional facts that just don’t boost the immune system but it also helps the dog to have a healthy and shiny coat. The treats and foods that don’t have gluten are rich in protein. It means these foods are a prominent source of Omega 3 fatty acids, which can help in the development of the healthy skin in dogs. A dog with a stronger coat will indicate reduced shedding, which is always a favorable thing from the pet owner’s perspective.

It helps in weight management

An increased amount of gluten and grain in the dog’s diet will eventually result in massive weight gain. That in turn, can also result in several health issues. Hence, gluten-free food and treat usually have vegetable and food content along with good carbohydrates that enable them to keep to a better weight. It also enables them to have a better muscle mass and burn all the stored fat. Similar to the other animals, even the dogs end up burning an increasing amount of fat the moment there is increased muscle mass. That aside, all these treats are very high on the nutrition quotient that makes the dogs feel more fuller for a long time for preventing overeating.

It leads to having a fresh Breath

Lack of correct nutrition is a major reason that gets to foul odor in the dogs. And the ideal way to manage it is by opting in for a correct diet. Here the dog food and treats that gets replete with gluten and grain usually leads to health issues because of the lack of fatty acids and carbohydrate content. The expert vet is of the opinion that bad breath is also a sign of any underlying health problems like the kidney issues and gastrointestinal problems. Having said that, gluten-free dog food and treats don’t just help clean the breath, but it also helps maintain a correct oral health condition by reducing the scopes of tartar and plaque. You need to check the oral health of your furry friend first and then decide on the soft and hard dog treats that you have available for you.

Preventing allergy

There can be tremendous discomfort when a dog has food allergies. It can result in certain health problems as well. The allergic reactions might result in rashes, gastric problems, ear infections, skin irritations, vomiting and diarrhea. Some of the standard components responsible for the dogs’ allergies are soy, wheat, and corn. Usually, commercial gluten-free dog food and treats generally gets made using all these ingredients. Hence, it is highly likely to lead to an allergic reaction when the dogs feed on it. On the other hand, gluten-free food and treats that get made using the least ingredients all reduce the scope of a food allergy. Should your vet incur any issue, you need to consult the vet to get to the correct treatment.

The types of gluten-free treats

When you prepare the dog food at home, you can avoid adding gluten to it. But sooner or later, you will have to say yes to dog treats, and that’s when there is a chance of gluten being present in the diet. Today, you have access to several leading brands that provide totally natural treats that get created with perfection and love to provide your friends ample nutrition. Usually, the natural treats are totally free from artificial preservatives, coloring, and flavoring. It is entirely gluten and grain free. The three categories in which such treats are available include the following:

Hard bars – It comprises gluten-free, long-lasting dog chews made using the conventional recipe, which are both healthy and tasty.

It comprises gluten-free, long-lasting dog chews made using the conventional recipe, which are both healthy and tasty. Crunch – It comprises the single ingredient and freeze-dried dog treat that gets made using natural vegetables and fruits, which are both healthy and tasty.

It comprises the single ingredient and freeze-dried dog treat that gets made using natural vegetables and fruits, which are both healthy and tasty. Puffed treats – It gets made by using tasty cheese that is packed with nutrition and is the best gluten-free treat for the training session.