Texas Children’s Pediatrics Brings Specialized Care to Northwest Fort Bend County with Launch of 50th Houston-Area Clinic

Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff names September 30, 2022 “Texas Children’s Pediatrics Day” in proclamation

Recognizing the need for specialized pediatric care in northwest Fort Bend County, Texas Children’s Pediatrics today celebrated the launch of its new practice in Fulshear, Texas, with a ribbon cutting for the community.

The new clinic, which opened Sept. 13, is the 64th Texas Children’s Pediatrics location, with 50 residing in Houston, 13 in Austin, and one in College Station.

The event attracted patient families and hospital leaders, including Michelle Riley-Brown, Executive Vice President and President of Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus and Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands; Daniel Gollins, President of Texas Children’s Pediatrics; Dr. Stan Spinner, Chief Medical Officer of Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Texas Children’s Urgent Care; and the physician leader of Texas Children’s Pediatrics-Fulshear, Dr. Alexander Gonzalez.

Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff also attended the ribbon cutting and, along with Texas Children’s administrators, gave brief remarks to the gathered families. He presented a proclamation from the city of Fulshear noting Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 as “Texas Children’s Pediatrics Day” on behalf of the city of Fulshear. Fulshear Councilmembers Sarah Johnson, Jason Knape, Debra Cates and District Director for Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Paula Gibson, attended the event.

“The journey to get here has been amazing and as we prepared to open this location, we made every decision knowing that Fulshear is one of the fastest-growing communities in our area,” said Wallace. “We knew the families in this community would need access to high-quality pediatric care and all of us at Texas Children’s have promised to deliver just that.”

Texas Children’s Pediatrics-Fulshear — located at 6623 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane — provides convenient, high-quality pediatric care for all children, from birth through 18 years of age. Pediatrician Dr. Christopher Neumann joins Gonzalez in treating patients at this clinic.

“We are thrilled to extend the exceptional care of Texas Children’s Pediatrics to Fulshear and surrounding cities, including Sealy and Columbus, where specialized pediatric services are in great demand,” said Gollins. “Dr. Gonzalez has been a trusted, beloved pediatrician at Texas Children’s Pediatrics for more than a decade. His patients — both old and new — are in wonderful hands as he launches our historic 50th practice in the Greater Houston region.”

Gonzalez noted: “It is a great privilege to join the Cross Creek Ranch community and an honor to welcome pediatric patients and their families to Texas Children’s Pediatrics-Fulshear. I look forward to establishing lasting connections with my new patients and their caregivers, as well as continuing to provide trusted care to my established patients visiting the clinic from Katy.

“I am especially grateful to Texas Children’s for the opportunities I’ve been afforded during my nearly 20 years with the organization,” said Gonzalez. “I never could have accomplished all I have in my career were it not for the support and resources of the nation’s largest children’s hospital.”

The clinical care team at Texas Children’s Pediatrics-Fulshear provides a wide range of services, including:

Newborn and infant care.

Comprehensive well-child visits, including immunizations, hearing and vision screening, and developmental assessments.

Adolescent care.

Treatment of most acute and chronic illnesses.

Routine lab work and screening.

Camp, school and sports physicals.

Preventive asthma care.

Nutrition and weight management.

24-hour emergency call service.

Gonzalez joined Texas Children’s Pediatrics in 2008 and has longstanding relationships with patient families in Katy, where he has served as a pediatrician for 19 years. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and is the former Medical Director and Board Member of Breath of Life Children’s Clinic, which became Texas Children’s Pediatrics-Kingsland. He earned a medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston, a doctorate in chemistry from Rice University, and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of St. Thomas.

To make an appointment at Texas Children’s Pediatrics-Fulshear, please call 281-885-6000.