Stop the Flu! Don’t let it stop you!

Fall is for flu vaccine, and this is the perfect time to schedule your appointment!

Flu season is here, and the holiday season is just around the corner. Getting a flu vaccine is very important to protect yourself and the people around you from the flu. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop in your body after getting the flu vaccine, so this is the perfect time to schedule it! Harris County Public Health (HCPH) recommends for everyone 6 months of age and older to get their flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine booster too! It is safe to receive both vaccines at the same time – preferably by the end of October.

While everyone can develop serious complications from the flu, vaccine is especially important for people with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children, and older adults because they are at an even higher risk of developing serious complications. Caregivers should also receive the flu shot to protect themselves and to prevent from spreading the flu to the vulnerable people they care for in their families and communities.

Flu symptoms can include:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Fatigue (feeling very tired)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

*It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.

In addition to getting your flu vaccine and washing your hands for 20 seconds frequently, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your arm and disinfect surfaces you touch often. It is also advised to stay home if you are sick.