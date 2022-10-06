Central Fort Bend Chamber hosts Voter Registration Drive

The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC) will be hosting a Voter Registration Drive at the Fort Bend Women’s Center PennyWise Resale Store (501 E Highway 90A, Richmond, TX 77406) on Thursday, October 6th from 11am-1pm. Residents of Fort Bend County are welcome to stop by to register to vote in the November 2022 Election. The last day to register to vote for the upcoming November Election is October 11th.
You are eligible to register to vote in Fort Bend County if all of the following apply:
- You are a United States citizen;
- You are a resident of Fort Bend County; where you submit the application;
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.