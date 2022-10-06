Central Fort Bend Chamber hosts Voter Registration Drive

The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC) will be hosting a Voter Registration Drive at the Fort Bend Women’s Center PennyWise Resale Store (501 E Highway 90A, Richmond, TX 77406) on Thursday, October 6th from 11am-1pm. Residents of Fort Bend County are welcome to stop by to register to vote in the November 2022 Election. The last day to register to vote for the upcoming November Election is October 11th.

You are eligible to register to vote in Fort Bend County if all of the following apply: