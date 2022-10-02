Texas Comptroller in Beaumont for Good for Texas Tour Stop

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will visit the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) on Oct. 3 to discuss the importance of maintaining and investing in Texas’ water management infrastructure as part of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition.

During the visit, Hegar will share the results of a new Comptroller’s office report highlighting the roles that water planning and management play in ensuring enough water is available for future generations of Texas families and businesses.

The event, which is open to the media, begins at 1:30 p.m. at the LNVA Administration Building, 7850 Eastex Freeway, in Beaumont.