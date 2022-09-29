Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Receives Broadband Trailblazer Award

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar recently received a Broadband Trailblazer Award for his commitment to support the expansion of broadband access for underserved and unserved Texans. The award was given by Texas Broadband Now, a coalition that shares Hegar’s mission to ensure every Texan has access to high-speed, reliable internet.

“I am honored to receive this award, and it reflects the hard work the Comptroller’s office put in to create the first Texas Broadband Plan ,” Hegar said. “But this is only the beginning of the effort needed to ensure every Texan has access to this vital resource. Expanding broadband access creates economic growth, expands health care options and gives Texans access to new educational and innovative opportunities. Fast, reliable, easy and secure internet access is critical for our economic future.”

Hegar’s Broadband Development Office (BDO) crafted the plan, building upon the feedback that he and BDO staff collected from Texans last spring through 12 public town halls, 60 virtual regional roundtable discussions and more than 16,000 survey responses.

In August, Hegar announced his agency selected data company LightBox to develop the state’s broadband availability map, which will help the BDO determine where to invest public funding in areas most in need of broadband connectivity as it implements the Texas Broadband Plan. The map and a broadband-focused grant program are expected to be ready in early 2023. The BDO is currently requesting service data from broadband providers in Texas.