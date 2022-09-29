In recognition of its 75th Anniversary in 2022, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will release a limited-edition commemorative library card during National Library Card Sign-Up Month. The anniversary-edition cards will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at all FBCL locations.

FBCL cards are free to all Texas residents. New library users who apply for a FBCL card for the first time in September and October will automatically receive the special-edition anniversary library card.

To apply for a library card, visit any FBCL location during business hours. One of the following forms of a valid, unexpired photo ID must be provided to show proof of identification: a valid, unexpired government-issued photo ID, passports from any country, or any state driver license.

If the photo ID does not include a current address, bring a separate document to validate this information (mail, utility bill, etc. from the last 30 days).

Current FBCL cardholders, who would like to receive a special limited-edition library card, may pay a replacement fee of $2.00 to receive the anniversary card. The new card will have a new barcode number, and their existing account number will change.

National Library Card Sign-Up Month is part of a nationwide initiative by the American Library Association to encourage everyone to reach out to their local libraries to get a free library card. Library cards provide free access to numerous resources for people of all ages, from homework help and recreational reading to DIY resources and business/investment research tools.

In addition to books and ebooks for the whole family, a library card provides free access to movies, music, computers, Internet, and much more. Library cardholders also gain access to many of the libraries’ online resources, which contain authoritative research information that Google and Yahoo cannot access.