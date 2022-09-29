Children Time Travel throughout Texas with Archaeology Day

Engineering firms partner with The Heritage Society to offer free STEM activities

On Saturday, October 15, children will time travel to the days of when Texas was a frontier with professional archaeologists in observance of the Texas History Commission’s Texas Archaeology Month. Free outdoor and indoor activities will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at The Heritage Society, 1100 Bagby Street.

“The Texas Historical Commission is responsible for preserving and interpreting the state’s considerable archaeological landscape, which covers more than 250,000 square miles and 254 counties,” says Kaity Ulewicz, MSc, RPA who also works for one of the corporate sponsors underwriting the free event.

“Our brilliant volunteer is a senior archaeologist is offering hands-on activities and demonstrations, take-home activity kits, and we are offering museum tours and ‘campfire’ smores.” The Heritage Society’s board president Minnette Boesel said.

“We are always impressed with the young science and history enthusiasts who enjoy discovering and uncovering how humans survived in their households before there were cell phones, gaming, and air conditioning,” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said.

Free museum gallery tours of three exhibits are available to the parents, and a free historic house tour of the 1823 Old Place is available to the family so they may experience early Texas frontier architecture. Constructed of roughly hewn cedar logs and mortise and tenon jointure, the original one-room building was encapsulated inside larger additions in later years. It was moved from the bank of Clear Creek to Sam Houston Park in 1973 and restored. The cabin now illustrates the hardships faced by immigrants permitted to settle in colonial Texas in Austin’s Colony.

This event is generously being sponsored by Cypress Environmental Consulting and Colliers Engineering & Design. For more information, please see https://www.heritagesociety.org/childrens-programs .

More about The Heritage Society: The Heritage Society, a 501 (c)(3) organization, tells the stories of the diverse history of Houston and Texas through collections, exhibits, the arts, educational programs, film, video, and other content. Founded in 1954 by a number of public-spirited Houstonians to rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition, The Heritage Society has since saved an additional nine historic buildings, moved them from various locations to join the Kellum-Noble House in Sam Houston Park, and restored them to reflect their respective eras. These ten buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. For more information, please contact info@heritagesociety.org or see www.heritagesociety.org.