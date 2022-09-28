FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend to Host Fall Membership Coffee

FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend, an auxiliary volunteer group supporting Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB), will host their annual Fall membership coffee on Thursday, October 20 from 9:30 am until 11 am at 903 San Marino Dr. in Sugar Land.

The public is invited to join us as House of Blooms demonstrates how to spring into fall by creating a special fall floral arrangement. Visit with old friends and new and join FRIENDS as a member. Membership dues of $40 support a variety of activities benefiting the children served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend. For further information on FRIENDS or to RSVP for the event, please contact Pat Somers at tootsomers@gmail.com or call 281-782-9063.

Shown front row (L to R) are: FRIENDS Council Members Judy Maddison, Alexis Jackson and Lynn Halford. Back row (L to R) are: Pat Somers, Sue Lockwood and Nancy Olson.