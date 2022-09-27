October Children’s Programs At Cinco Ranch Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard in Katy, will present a variety of free children’s programs – Family Story Time, Pajama Night Story Time, and After-School Breaks – during the first three weeks of October.

These activities will NOT take place during the last week of October because the library is an election site, and early voting will be taking place during that time.

Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 and 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

The schedule of Family Story Time activities is as follows:

October 5 and 6 – Night Animals

October 12 and 13 – Dinosaurs

October 19 and 20 – Friendly Monsters

October 26 and 27 – NO PROGRAMS

Pajama Night Story Time – an evening alternative for families unable to attend during the day – will take place on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, beginning at 6:00 pm. The themes on October 4 and 18 will be “Night Animals” and “Friendly Monsters” respectively.

“Kinder Korner: Animals at Night” will take place on Wednesday, October 12, beginning at 4:30 pm, in Meeting Room 2. Kinder Korner is a time for kindergartners to enjoy stories, movies, crafts, and other activities.

“After-School Break: Harry Potter Crafts & Trivia” will take place on Wednesday, October 19, beginning at 4:30 pm, in Meeting Room 2. This activity is for students in grades 1 through 3.