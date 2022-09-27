Fiscal Notes: Military Bases Spur Jobs, Income and Infrastructure

Military bases in Texas generated more than $114 billion in economic activity and added more than $67 billion to the state’s gross domestic product in 2021. The bases also generated more than $42 billion in annual disposable personal income and directly and indirectly supported more than 622,000 Texas jobs.

In September’s issue of Fiscal Notes , the Comptroller’s office explores a study prepared by this agency at the request of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission, examining the crucial role of the 14 military installations in the state.

“The economic benefits of these military bases are tremendous and critical to our state and local economies, but we are most grateful to the members of the military who dedicate their lives to protecting our country,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “The impact of these installations reaches far beyond the direct employment they support. The indirect jobs, associated businesses and induced economic activity is foundational to countless communities across our state and vital to Texas’ economic strength.”

This issue of Fiscal Notes also drills into the capabilities of traditional and renewable energy in Texas, which was the largest producer of oil, natural gas and wind-powered electricity in the nation last year. Texas’ energy use in 2021 was led by natural gas at 42 percent, with wind in second place at 24 percent.

“A diversity of energy sources is key to ensuring sustainable, cost-effective energy,” Hegar said. “It is simply not possible for renewables to meet the demands of our growing and dynamic state anytime in the foreseeable future. Fossil fuels are essential to ensure Texans have access to reliable and affordable power.”

Also this month, a Fiscal Notes video explains the factors that contribute to the constant fluctuations in gasoline prices.

Fiscal Notes furthers the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. It has been published since 1975, featuring in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office.