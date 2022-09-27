Exchange Club of Missouri City Sponsors Child Advocates of Fort Bend Voices for Children Breakfast

Child Advocates of Fort Bend held its 12th annual Voices for Children Breakfast on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 7:00 am until 8:30 am. Exchange Club of Missouri City was the Breakfast sponsor. A young woman served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend shared her inspiring story of healing and hope.

Proceeds from the breakfast will help Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) continue to advocate for the needs of abused and neglected children in the Fort Bend community. The agency provides a full array of free services including forensic interviews and therapy for child victims. In addition, professional staff and trained CASA volunteers provide advocacy services for children in foster care who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. Through its two programs, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), the agency touches the lives of more than 400 young victims each month.

“The Exchange Club of Missouri City consists of 41 men and women dedicated to raising money and returning it to our community each year,” stated President Jake Kuharick. “As a portion of this effort, we celebrate Child Advocates of Fort Bend for its significant role in caring for the most fragile of our society.”

Shown L to R are: Rusty Lamb and Jake Kuharick from Exchange Club of Missouri City.