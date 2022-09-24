USA betting favorites against Iran in soccer World Cup 2022

Iran and USA are in World Cup 2022 group B with England and Wales. They will be against each other on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Al Thumama Stadium. Both teams can be a threat to each other as they have match-winning players that have the potential to perform remarkably.

USA facing Iran in Group B

This year’s world cup in soccer will be played in Qatar during November and December, where US national team are amongst the 32 teams that aim for the precious gold medal. But before qualifying to the elimination rounds and eventually the final, the US team must go through three matches at the group stage. One of them will be against Iran.

Experts at Iranshartbandi.com are suggesting that it will be way too early to suggest any prediction on this match. First, you should wait for both teams to play their group matches before coming to any conclusions.

Iran and USA met each other 2 times in the past. The first time they faced each other was in the world cup in 1998, where Iran won the game by scoring two goals. The second time, the match between these two teams ended up as a draw (1-1) in 2000.

US team head coach Gregg Berhalter had this to say about the upcoming match: “Iran, in general, I think is going to be a great challenge for us. I’m a little bit nervous that the public or the media may take Iran lightly. But it’s not a team to take lightly.”

Iran vs. USA Betting Odds

Iran and USA both must play against Wales and England before they face each other on November 29. Bookmakers have predicted that the USA is the favorite team to win against Iran. But Iran is not an easy team to beat they won all except two of their qualification matches leading up the world cup. Plus, it will be the 6th appearance for Iran in the world cup.

On all the odds that major betting sites have put out the US team is favorite. In general US has 2.15 in odds, compared to Iran’s 3.40. The odds are probably change a lot after the two teams face Wales and England. Depending on the outcome on those two matches, the odds can change dramatically.

Squad of Iran:

Players Role Kaveh Rezaei, Mehdi Taremi, Karim Ansarifard, Shahab Zahedi, Sardar Azmoun Forwards Kamal Kamyabinia, Mehdi Torabi, Soroush Rafiei, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Saman Ghoddos, Ali Gholizadeh, Vahid Amiri Midfielders Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Omid Noorafkan, Sadegh Moharrami, Siavash Yazdani, Milad Mohammadi, Saleh Hardani, Aref Aghasi Defenders Payam Niazmand, Mohammad Reza Akhbari, Amir Abedzadeh Goalkeepers

Squad of USA:

Players Role Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson, Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira Forwarders Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Yunus Musah, Luca de la Torre Midfielders Sergio Dest, Antonee Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman Defenders Matt Turner, Zack Steffen Goalkeepers

Players to Watch

The key players for the Iranian football team will be Amir Abedzadeh (goalkeeper), Omid Noorafkan (left-back), Ahmad Nourollahi (central midfielder), and Sardar Azmoun (striker). Amir Abedzadeh has been giving a promising performance in Spain for second division side Ponferradina. Omid Noorafkan could play as a central defender, left-back, and defensive midfielder. Ahmad Nourollahi has registered three goals in the qualifiers, which makes him a competitive player in the match between USA and Iran. Sardar Azmoun is currently the third top scorer in the Iranian team.

Timothy Weah (right wing), Antonee Robinson (defender), and Walker Zimmerman (defender) will be the key players to watch in the USA squad. The game of Timothy Weah is a lot better in the national team than the french club, where he just scored 3 goals in 34 games. Antonee Robinson has played 13 qualifying games for the USA team. He goes by Jedi and will be a crucial player in the USMNT against Iran. In 2020 and 2021, Walker Zimmerman was the player to get the award for best defender in MLS. He is the most experienced and successful center back for the USA team.