Mavs Accomplish Mission against Cougars, 77-63

By Terry Carter

77-63 may sounds like a basketball score. Don’t be fooled.

It’s serious football action between two explosive offensive teams when 140 points are scored at any time.

Thursday’s District 19-6A football game became an offensive bonanza by halftime as Cinco Ranch and Morton Ranch entered intermission tied, 35-35. In the final two quarters, the Mavericks continued to lead and pressured the Cougars to keep up.

Cinco Ranch QB Gavin Rutherford turned in a spectacular night, but two lost Cougar fumbles and one interception provided Morton Ranch with the difference needed to separate the offensive behemoths on this night.

The contest proved dynamic and shifted the scoring paradigm that has ruled football for so long: Defense wins games and championships. Here are a few of the astounding stats from this Game of the Week:

1,229 yards of combined total offense

Morton Ranch rushed for 427 yards, an average of 8.33 yards per carry

Morton Ranch scored 11 touchdowns on 12 possessions and never punted

The total points scored is believed to be a District 19-6A record and is among the top 10, highest-scoring Class 6A football games played in Texas of all-time, according to Texas Football

Morton Ranch standout RB Santana Scott ran for 219 yards, 3 rushing TDs as well as 3 receiving TD catches on 3 catches for 86 yards. He was virtually unstoppable in the secondary.

Cinco Ranch senior QB Gavin Rutherford completed 25-of-28 passes for 464 yards (new school record) and 5 TD passes.

Cinco Ranch had 2 receivers with more than 100-yard performances: WR Seth Salverino, 9 catches for 228 yards, 2 TDs; Noah Abboud, 8 catches for 131 yards, 2 TDs

While Cinco Ranch finished with 559 yards of total offense, only 95 came from rushing. Morton Ranch divided its 668 total yards with more diversity: 425 yards rushing and 243 passing from Maverick QB Josh Johnson (10-14 with 4 TD passes)

With the loss, Cinco Ranch — and all District 19-6A teams — are realizing virtually every opponent in this league is capable, talented and disciplined enough to post a victory or upset you.

Katy has seen it against Tompkins, squeaking out a 14-13. Cinco Ranch defeated Tompkins. Now Morton Ranch defeats Cinco Ranch. Every game is filled with playoff impact as November nears.