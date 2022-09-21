Lacenterra At Cinco Ranch Hosts 2022 Walk To End Alzheimer’s

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is joining the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease as the host of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s 5K, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association of Houston and Southeast Texas . The event is set to be held on Saturday, September 24 from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

LaCenterra is calling on members of the Katy community and surrounding areas to register for the event and join the fight against the disease. The event will kick off with an opening ceremony at 8:15 a.m. and the walk will start promptly at 8:30 a.m. In addition to the walk, participants can enjoy live music and entertainment to warm up, snacks and beverages for walk fuel and a special tribute to those who have experienced Alzheimer’s.

“We are thrilled to be working with our friends at the Alzheimer’s Association of Houston and Southeast Texas to bring a fun-filled day of activities to the Katy community,” said Zach Reynolds, Marketing Director at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. “Alzheimer’s disease affects many people and we are proud to support the organization in its fight to end the disease and bring greater awareness through this event.”

Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate. There is no fee to register, however, all participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure. Interested participants can register and make a donation at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/TX-HoustonampSoutheastTexas .