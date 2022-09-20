Spread Oaks Ranch Offers New Fully Immersive Customized Group Leadership Retreats

Spread Oaks Ranch, a pristine historic guest ranch, is offering customized immersive two-and-a-half day leadership retreats that include luxury accommodations, chef-prepared field- and farm-to-table cuisine, and world-class amenities, located 90 minutes from Houston.

The immersive Spread Oaks Ranch Leadership Retreat provides an alternative to big-city hotel distractions and can be tailored for up to 10 retreat participants. During the retreat, outdoor team experiences are incorporated and can include a two-team chuckwagon cookoff, a GPS scavenger hunt or other activities based on the group’s interests.

Designed and facilitated by individuals who have served as leaders of major corporations and have experience leading large transformations in corporate, private enterprise and academia, the Spread Oaks Ranch Leadership Retreat is only offered from December to April and begins with participants arriving on Sunday afternoon and departing on Wednesday after lunch. A typical retreat agenda includes, but is not limited to:

Day 1:

Introductions, Ground Rules, Expectations

Leadership Overview

What is a Performance-Based Culture?

Giving and Receiving Constructive Feedback

Lunch

Basic Principles of Effectiveness/7 Habits Time Management; Listening Skills; Conflict Management; Meeting Management

Cocktails and Dinner

Evening Activity

Accessing & Reviewing your 360 Reports:

Clear Strengths

Unexpected Strengths

Recognized Development Areas

Unexpected Development Areas

Work begins on your “Taking Action” plan

Prepare for a one-hour coaching session the next morning

Day 2:

Individual one-hour coaching sessions and when not in a coaching session, participants can prepare to discuss their most frustrating employee who has unrealized potential.

Action-oriented team-building activity

Individual one-hour coaching sessions continued

Presentations of challenging employees not living up to their potential

Cocktails & Dinner:

Prepare to report to the group on individual action plans.

Additional coaching sessions are available to discuss 360 reports and develop presentation plans.

Also, team members may choose to work together to review reports and plans.

Day 3:

Teambuilding Activity

Report out

Participants present to the group their Action Plans, receive feedback and recommendations

Program Evaluation Sheets

Lunch and departure

Nestled on 5,500 acres along the Colorado River, Spread Oaks Ranch offers an expansive and elegant environment for meetings. Areas with powerful Wi-Fi and HDMI-ready flat-screen televisions include the spacious formal dining room, the more informal breakfast nook, the wine cellar, the great room, and the game room. Outdoor gathering options include the poolside patio and the exterior dining area adjacent to the main dining room.