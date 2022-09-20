Six Houston-area bars offer special “Periwinkle cocktail” with $1 going to The Periwinkle Foundation in support of Iron Bartender competition/fundraiser

In support of The Periwinkle Foundation’s upcoming “Iron Bartender” competition and fundraiser on Sept. 29 at Gatlin’s BBQ, six Houston-area bars/restaurants will offer a signature “Periwinkle cocktail” to patrons during the month of September, with $1 going Periwinkle for every cocktail sold. The bartenders at each of these establishments is a competitor in the competition and created their cocktails especially for the event.

Iron Bartender, Houston’s premier bartender competition, was last held in 2019 and is now back and in person after the pandemic. The bartenders and participating bars/restaurants include Sarah Crowl of Better Luck Tomorrow; Sarah Troxell of Daquiri Time Out; Angel Marie Salas of Johnny’s Gold Brick/Winnies; Cindy Vu of Kata Robata; Himanshu Desai of Muzaffar and Josh Alden of Reserve 101.

On Sept. 29th, a panel of judges will score the cocktails and award the title of Iron Bartender. Guests at the event will cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award.

“The Periwinkle Foundation is excited to bring back this fun and popular event,” says Doug Suggitt, Executive Director. “The bars and restaurants participating in Iron Bartender are generously donating a portion of the sale of the signature Periwinkle cocktail to our organization, which provides a community of healing for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through camps and other programs. We encourage the public to come out and sample a Periwinkle signature cocktail at one of these venues through Sept. 29 to support a worthy cause.”

In addition to Iron Bartender, Periwinkle hosts the popular Iron Sommelier, which is the wine-tasting and sommelier competition featuring Houston’s most prestigious sommeliers competing for the title of Iron Sommelier. This fundraiser is scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Post Oak Hotel in Uptown.

A few tickets are left for Iron Bartender, starting at $150. Please go to https://ironbartender.org/ to learn more or to purchase tickets or tables.