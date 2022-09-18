Texas HHSC Offers Job Opportunities at Hiring Event in Houston

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is inviting qualified job-seekers to learn more about a career working for the state during a two-day hiring event on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22.

HHSC’s Office of Access and Eligibility Services is looking to fill multiple positions in Houston and across Texas. Employees in these positions will help people access food, health care and cash assistance services through Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

“These positions give compassionate people a chance to help their fellow Texans in need,” said Wayne Salter, HHS deputy executive commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services. “We’re looking for highly motivated and dedicated people to join our team in this rewarding career.”

Texas HHSC offers competitive salaries, employer paid health benefits, and paid vacation and sick leave.

Interviews will be conducted on site, and conditional offers may be made to qualified candidates. Candidates must pass a background check before they start work.

WHAT: Hiring event for various positions in the Texas HHSC Office of Access and Eligibility Services

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: HHSC Office

1459 E. 40th St.

Houston, TX

To learn more and apply today, visit HHSC’s jobs portal .