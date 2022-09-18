Precinct 4 October 2022 Events and Activities

Fall Harvest Festival, Oktoberfest, Piano Recital, and More!

Jim & JoAnn Fonteno Senior Education Center

Fonteno Mini Health Fair

Monday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Join Fonteno SEC staff and other organizations for a mini health fair sure to keep you in good shape. This event will offer health resources and the same screenings and tests that you would find in your doctor’s office, such as blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol. Registration is required. For more information visit http://hcp4.net/fonteno .

Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center

Crime Stoppers Murderabilia

Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m.

Andy Kahn, former director of the Houston Police Department Crime Victims Office, now with Crime Stoppers, presents Murderabilia. Also known as “murderbilia,” the term coined by Andy refers to collectibles related to homicides, perpetrators, or other violent crimes. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/weekley .

Tracy Gee Community Center

Houston Methodist Presents:

“Managing Stress for Better Health”

Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.

Stress is the physical, mental, and emotional response to the pressures and changes in our busy lives. Understanding these responses, and developing strategies to cope with the resulting pressures, may keep you healthier and more productive. This program will address topics such as how stress affects your health, who is at risk for stress health problems, and what you can do to reduce the effects of stress. For additional information, contact the Tracy Gee Community Center at 832-927-1880 or visit http://hcp4.net/gee .

Hockley Community Center

Oktoberfest Celebration

Thursday, Oct. 6, noon – 2 p.m.

Come join us for this year’s Oktoberfest to enjoy typical German food, popular German non-alcoholic beverages, carnival-style games, music, and a little bit of yodeling. A raffle will also be included in the fun. If you have a dirndl or lederhosen, we would love to see you wear these traditional Bavarian and Austrian clothes! Stop by the center with your $10 check made out to “All4Fun” to purchase a ticket. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/hockley .

John Paul Landing Park & Environmental Education Center

Birding Bus Trip: Fall Migrants on the Coast

Saturday, Oct. 8, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Join us as we head to the coast in search of fall migrant birds. Exact destination and lunch plans TBD. Sign-up is on a first-come, first-served basis. Transportation is provided for individuals 50 and older through Harris County Precinct 4. The bus will pick up and drop off participants at the Environmental Education Center. Email johnpaullanding@hcp4.net or call 713-274-3131 for more information or to sign up.

Bayland Community Center

Piano Recital with Judi Messina

Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m.

Enjoy a wonderful selection of music from American composer Eugenie Ricau Rocherolle performed by Judi Messina. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/bayland .

Kleb Woods Nature Center

A Closer Look at History: Unearthing Archaeology

Thursday, Oct. 20, 10 – 11 a.m. or 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

All are welcome at this program designed especially for school-aged children. Each class includes a 30-minute presentation followed by an activity. Registration is required, and space is limited. Email klebwoods@hcp4.net or call 281-357-5324 to sign up, and be sure to let us know what time you would like to attend.

Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center

Miniature Golf

Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sundays, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The miniature golf course is open to the public. Clubs and balls are available in the front lobby. Players must check in with staff at the front desk. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information, contact the Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center at 832-927-8890 or visit http://hcp4.net/peckham .

Steve Radack Community Center

AARP Smart Driver Course

Saturday, Oct. 22, 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Reduce your car insurance by as much as 10% by completing AARP’s Smart Driver Course. This class cannot be used for ticket dismissal. Certificates are awarded upon course completion. The course fee for AARP members is $20, and $25 for non-members. Make checks payable to AARP. Registration is required. Call or come by the center to reserve your spot. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/radack .

Glazier Senior Education Center

Halloween Potluck, Costume Contest, and Concert

Thursday, Oct. 27, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Costumes, a concert, and candy! Come to Glazier to enjoy a Halloween potluck. Please bring a dish to share. Sign up in advance at the front desk for the dish you wish to bring. The potluck will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dress to impress in your Halloween best. Prizes will be given to the costume contest winners. Following the potluck, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., will be a performance by Dickie Pride. Dickie is an accomplished entertainer, multi-talented vocalist, and an unforgettable front man. He has performed in Las Vegas for more than 20 years. He sings Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash, Engelbert Humperdinck, Tom Jones, and many more. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/glazier .

Harris County Precinct 4 Events

Fall Harvest Festival

Saturday, Oct. 29, noon – 4 p.m.

Bear Creek Pioneers Park, pavilion 6

15015 Clay Road, Houston