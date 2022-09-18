‘Bell, Book and Candle’ Premiering at Theatre Southwest On September 16

John Van Druten’s “Bell, Book and Candle” premieres September 16 at Theatre Southwest. This show is a classic, sophisticated comedy.
Directed by Jacqueline Jeane, the main character Gillian is one of the few modern people who can actually cast spells and perform feats of supernaturalism. She casts a spell over an attractive unattached publisher, partly to keep him away from a rival and partly because she is attracted to him.
The show stars:
Brit Garcia as Gillian
Brian Heaton as Shep
Helen Warwick as Queenie
Jim Walsh as Nicky
Jim Allman as Mr. Redlitch
Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest, 77063.
Fri, Sep 16th, 2022 at 8:00 pm
Sat, Sep 17th, 2022 at 8:00 pm
Sun, Sep 18th, 2022 at 3:00 pm
Fri, Sep 23rd, 2022 at 8:00 pm
Sat, Sep 24th, 2022 at 8:00 pm
Sun, Sep 25th, 2022 at 3:00 pm
Fri, Sep 30th, 2022 at 8:00 pm
Sat, Oct 1st, 2022 at 8:00 pm
Tickets: $22 for adults, $20 for Senior adults 65 years and older, and $20 for students (school / college ID required). Tickets may be purchased online through www.tswhouston.com.
Since its founding in 1957, Theatre Southwest has maintained a strong reputation for delivering quality theatre to the Greater Houston community. For more information about upcoming shows, contact Theatre Southwest at 713-661-9505, visit www.tswhouston.com or follow Theatre Southwest on social media: www.facebook.com/TheatreSouthwest and Instagram @tswhouston.