‘Bell, Book and Candle’ Premiering at Theatre Southwest On September 16

John Van Druten’s “Bell, Book and Candle” premieres September 16 at Theatre Southwest. This show is a classic, sophisticated comedy.

Directed by Jacqueline Jeane, the main character Gillian is one of the few modern people who can actually cast spells and perform feats of supernaturalism. She casts a spell over an attractive unattached publisher, partly to keep him away from a rival and partly because she is attracted to him.

The show stars:

Brit Garcia as Gillian

Brian Heaton as Shep

Helen Warwick as Queenie

Jim Walsh as Nicky

Jim Allman as Mr. Redlitch

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest, 77063.

Fri, Sep 16th, 2022 at 8:00 pm

Sat, Sep 17th, 2022 at 8:00 pm

Sun, Sep 18th, 2022 at 3:00 pm

Fri, Sep 23rd, 2022 at 8:00 pm

Sat, Sep 24th, 2022 at 8:00 pm

Sun, Sep 25th, 2022 at 3:00 pm

Fri, Sep 30th, 2022 at 8:00 pm

Sat, Oct 1st, 2022 at 8:00 pm

Tickets: $22 for adults, $20 for Senior adults 65 years and older, and $20 for students (school / college ID required). Tickets may be purchased online through www.tswhouston.com .