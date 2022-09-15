Puranik Foundation Hosts “Yoga, Artz and Brunch for Educator’s Empowerment”

A mindfulness event for educators on October 29, 2022

The Puranik Foundation, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Houston, will host “Yoga, Artz and Brunch for Educator’s Empowerment” on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from Noon to 4 p.m. indoors at RISE Rooftop, located at 2600 Travis St., Houston, 77006.

While educators are at the forefront of empowering the next generation, the Puranik Foundation curated the mindfulness event for educators to show appreciation and support. The event will feature all levels of yoga practice, a three-course plant-based organic brunch, ice baths, local artists, mindfulness activities, and live music.

Educators are invited to unwind, bring awareness to the now, and give back to themselves. The event is free for educators with preregistration and non-educators can purchase tickets for $48 at https://www.puranikfoundation.org/events/yabee .

Puranik Foundation provides educational opportunities that open minds, stimulate holistic perspectives, and inspire transformation. The proceeds from the event will benefit Puranik Foundation’s global leadership programs including The Energy Project, Impact India, and Classroom Clarity.