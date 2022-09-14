Rodeo Awards Additional Premiums To Junior Exhibitors

Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Awards Nearly 2,000 Junior Market Exhibitors With More Than $3.9 Million In Additional Premiums

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials awarded $3,903,295 in additional premiums to 1,889 junior market exhibitors. The additional premiums are given in addition to the $4,217,500 in guaranteed premiums that have already been paid to these exhibitors.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is proud to further support these hardworking Texas 4-H and FFA exhibitors who qualified for our 2022 junior market auctions,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “These additional premiums are made possible by our devoted volunteer auction committees and generous auction buyers who support our mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth and education.”

Texas 4-H and FFA exhibitors who qualified for the junior market steer, barrow, poultry, and lamb and goat auctions will receive an additional premium from the bonus pools of each individual auction.

The following additional premiums were distributed to each exhibitor who qualified for the respective auctions:

Junior Market Steer Auction: $6,162

Junior Market Lamb and Goat Auction: $678.36

Junior Market Poultry Auction: $1,537.48

Junior Market Barrow Auction: $786.92

Based upon placing, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo establishes a guaranteed minimum payment for each exhibitor who qualifies for a junior market auction. The Rodeo also sets a cap amount above the guaranteed minimum for each auction lot. When bidding exceeds the cap amount, the additional funds go into the Rodeo’s Educational Fund to be used for scholarship and grant recipients. Amounts bid between the guaranteed minimum and the cap are accumulated in the bonus pool for that auction and are then distributed through additional premium checks in September.