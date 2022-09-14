8 Fun Décor Ideas for Your Birthday Party by the Pool

If you have a summer birthday, this is likely not your first time having a pool party. You probably had a few of these as a kid and maybe even one or two as an adult. Regardless of the frequency of your pool themed birthday parties, there are still great ways to keep the concept fresh. If you are looking for some fun décor ideas for your adult pool party this year, look no further. We have put together

Balloon Arch

Is a birthday party really complete without a balloon arch these days? Balloon arches provide the perfect photo backdrop so you can snap cute pics with all your friends. You can get the ache custom made so the balloon colors coordinate with your theme. You can also pick up a couple balloon bouquets to place throughout the area to help set the mood.

Lawn Paint

Instead of a banner or sign that says happy birthday, try something different for your outdoor party. Lawn paint is a unique way to display a message and can be done freehand or with stencils for perfect lines. You can write happy birthday with your name and age in paint or any other message or image you like.

Lanterns

Hanging lights are a must, especially if your party will go into the evening. If you have trees in your pool area, you can hang lanterns and fairy lights directly from them. If you don’t have anything to hang lights from, you can try tiki torches or candles that float in the pool. We are partial to these floating pool orbs. They are LED lit, easy to control and look absolutely enchanting at night.

Bar

While the bar will exist for mostly practical reasons, we also believe that it is a great décor opportunity. Set up a couple tables with an on-theme tablecloth. Then you will want to place self-serve containers full of your favorite batched cocktails. Set up an ice station with cute cups or glasses next to the drink containers and then add in some glitter, confetti,

Seating

Instead of plastic lawn chairs or folding lounges, set up large blankets or throws around the yard with waterproof cushions for comfort. This not only eliminates the need to find dozens of chairs for everyone, but it also looks way cuter.

Inflatable Slide

Who says that inflatable slides are for kids? Your adult pool part should include some of your favorite childhood classics, because let’s be honest, do we ever grow out of wanting to enter the pool via a massive blow-up slide? Rent one of these out and you’ll have people talking about your pool party for ages.

Pool Floats

In addition to your inflatable slide, you are going to want to purchase a few cute pool floats. FUNBOY has some of the best and most Insta worthy floats.

Pool Dye

If you want to impress your guests with something unique, check out these pool dyes. This is one of our favorite ways to decorate the pool. Your friends will be wowed by your bright green or hot pink pool water.

Time to Party

Try out some of these fun and unique décor ideas for your birthday party by the pool this year. Just a few of these will guarantee your party to be the most epic adult pool party ever. And, you may just find yourself having pool parties for your birthday every year!