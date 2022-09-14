2022 Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference

The Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference is a collaborative effort between the Central Fort

Bend Chamber, the Fort Bend Chamber, and the Fort Bend EDC. This half-day conference will take place on Thursday, September 22nd, from 7:30 am – 2:30 pm at Safari Texas Ranch, Richmond, TX.

This informative conference is a comprehensive series of presentations from industry experts in water, development, transportation, supply chain, public policy, and much more.

The education and promotion of developments in infrastructure is an essential tool for business and economic growth. This educational conference promises to be information packed and a results-oriented meeting of experts covering various topics including:

Fort Bend EDC Membership Meeting: Rail Based Economic Development Opportunities in Fort Bend County

All-Star Fort Bend County Mayor’s Panel moderated by Jeff Wiley of the Fort Bend EDC

Transportation and Supply Chain Panel including Phyllis Saathoff with Port Freeport, Bruce Mann with Port of Houston, Shaun Leone with Sunburst Truck Lines, Inc., and Paul Truban with TxDOT.

Drainage Panel including Mark Vogler with Fort Bend Country Drainage District, Brad Brunett with Brazos River Authority, Phil Martin with Mike Stone Associates, and moderated by Fort Bend Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales.

Special Keynote Presentation, Place and Prosperity, from Bill Fulton, Senior Advisor at PFM Management and Budget Consulting

Fulton will discuss his premise that a city or town probably won’t be prosperous unless it has a lot of amenities – things like parks, good schools, restaurants, stores, cultural institutions and walkable neighborhoods. Further, in order to have the amenities that draw people to the location, it must be prosperous.

Bill Fulton was the Mayor of Ventura California from 20-09 to 2011 and was the Director of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University from 2014 to 2022. William Fulton is a senior advisor for PFM Group Consulting LLC. His role includes advising public sector leaders on economic development and community development policies, programs, and projects. His new book, “Place and Prosperity” will be available for sale at the event.

Optional Engineering Ethics session

The 2022 Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference is presented by our Title Sponsor, BGE, Inc., our Luncheon Sponsor, HCSS, and Costello, Inc., our Breakfast Sponsor.

Corporate Sponsors include: Aguirre & Fields LP, CivilCorp LLC, CivilTech, A Woolpert Company, DEC, EHRA Engineering, Huitt-Zollars, Inc., LJA Engineering, Inc., GC Engineering, Inc, Supply Chain & Logistics Technology Program – University of Houston, Tolunay-Wong Engineers, Inc., Vogler & Spencer Engineering and Zarinkelk Engineering Services, Inc.

A Corporate Sponsorship includes a table for eight at the luncheon, eight full-day tickets to the conference, vendor booth space, and logo recognition on all marketing and printed materials. Individual Member Reservations are available for $100 and Individual Prospective Member Reservations are available for $150. Register today at cfbca.org or contact Deirdre Buchta at dbuchta@cfbca.org or 281-342-5464.

The Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Division, under the leadership of Co-Chairs, Craig Kalkomey, P.E and Tia Baker of LJA Engineering, Inc., is Central Fort Bend Chamber’s voice for transportation and infrastructure development in Fort Bend County. The division is comprised of business leaders in all facets of infrastructure – mobility, energy, water, housing, etc. – dedicated to understanding how infrastructure shapes our community.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Planning Division, under the leadership of Chair, Trisha Frederick with Costello, Inc., educates and advocates for transportation, infrastructure and development programs throughout the region that promote opportunities for investment that encourage an improved quality of life in our region.

About the Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

Central Fort Bend Chamber, the oldest Chamber in Fort Bend County (started in 1910), is a non-profit membership organization that serves a mission to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The only 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the region located in Fort Bend, the Great American County. The advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond.