People’s Eco-Challenge: Oct. 5 – Oct. 26, online

All Houston-area residents are invited to participate in the online People’s Ecochallenge. This event offers you the opportunity to care for the earth by taking on a challenge in: regenerating nature, nourishing food, balancing consumption, cultivating communities or enacting equity. You can learn about these topics, take action in your personal life, advocate or create a new environmental justice/stewardship habit over the course of the 3 weeks of the challenge!! Two Houston-based teams have already been set up – see the links below to join one of these two teams. Or form your own team, or join as an individual at https://peoples.ecochallenge.org/ ! Have questions? Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com .

Join Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston team: https://peoples.ecochallenge.org/participants/join?referral_code=ca5c70ec-b02b-4d9f-a4f0-946dc4b56543&team_invitation=true&team_id=21277