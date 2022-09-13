All Aboard: Igloo Launches All-New The Beatles Yellow Submarine Cooler Collection

Today, Igloo launched all-new The Beatles Yellow Submarine coolers inspired by the legendary rock band’s landmark animated 1968 film and subsequent album. The special-edition collection includes a Little Playmate cooler, backpack cooler and tote cooler bag all featuring custom artwork from the movie. Igloo’s three The Beatles coolers are available today at igloocoolers.com/thebeatles .

“It’s such a dream to continue our partnership with the truly revolutionary Beatles,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. “Our talented team brought the Fab Four’s vibrant and fun Yellow Submarine movie to life on a variety of our most user-friendly cooler styles so fans can enjoy ice-cold refreshments while onboard any vessel!”

Igloo’s latest The Beatles Yellow Submarine Cooler Collection — a deal brokered by Sony Thread Shop, the North American licensing agent for The Beatles — includes the 7-quart Flowers Little Playmate cooler (fitting up to nine standard 12-ounce cans), 24-can softside backpack cooler and 30-can softside tote bag cooler. All three styles include the famous, psychedelically colorful artwork and design details from Yellow Submarine that perfectly capture what the film is all about: peace, love and music.

All three new The Beatles Yellow Submarine coolers— joining the previously released The Beatles Little Playmate coolers — in this special-edition collection are available today, ranging $39.99–59.99, while supplies last.

