Trick or Treat in nature’s neighborhood this Halloween at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Annual ArBOOretum Family Fall Festival to be held on Saturday, Oct. 15

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is proud to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Houston’s best fall festival, ArBOOretum, set for Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bring the kids out for the Arboretum’s biggest family event of the year, featuring fun activities for all ages. Arboretum members can attend for free, and all proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s mission of nature education and conservation.

Little ghouls and goblins should plan to be at ArBOOretum to play, learn and enjoy an engaging day of activities. The popular Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail will lead kids on an adventure of discovery where they will learn about creatures that live at the Arboretum, while collecting candy along the way. Other favorite ArBOOretum activities throughout the day include:

Pumpkin Patch

Halloween Market

Carnival Swings

Petting Zoo & Pony Rides

Pumpkin Decorating

Train Rides

Food trucks will also be on hand to keep guests well-fed and hydrated.

“We are excited to celebrate 20 years of our wildly popular fall festival, ArBOOretum, which always draws huge crowds,” says Debbie Markey, Executive Director of the Houston Arboretum. “In addition to ArBOOretum activities, guests can enjoy our beautiful nature trails, field stations, Nature Playscape for youngsters, along with flora and fauna. We encourage people to become ArBOOretum sponsors to help support our mission of conservation and education.”

ArBOOretum is sponsored in part by ACT Pipe & Supply, Main Street Capital Corporation, HEB, Jetall Capital, Bering’s, ENGIE, Platinum Parking, Service Wire Co., Best Care Cleaning Service, and the Hu Family.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Last entry is 3 p.m.

TICKETS: Free for members and children under 3

$15 for non-members with online purchase by noon on Oct. 14; $20 day of event (ages 3 and up)

Tickets can be purchased in advance online on our website at https://houstonarboretum.org/event/arbooretum/.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Guest Entrance: 120 West Loop North Freeway, Houston, TX 77024

PARKING: The Arboretum grounds will be closed to parking for ArBOOretum. Free offsite parking at 1001 W Loop S will be available the day of the event. Visitors may walk or take the free shuttle from the parking area to the event. Ride sharing is also encouraged. Limited handicap parking will be available at the Woodway Entrance.

Comfortable walking shoes and costumes are encouraged. No pets are allowed during ArBOOretum; the event is rain or shine. All funds raised support nature conservation and educational programming for the Houston Arboretum.

To stay up to date with all the latest at the Arboretum, be sure to visit houstonarboretum.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.