Katy ISD Announces Secondary Gifted and Talented Screening

Gifted and Talented (GT) screenings for incoming secondary students are now taking place at Katy ISD. The District encourages all parents with a gifted and talented child headed to junior high school to sign up for a secondary GT screening. Students currently in fifth grade who are not identified as part of the elementary Challenge Program have the opportunity to be screened for GT program services, which would begin in the fall of the student’s sixth-grade year.

If parents would like to refer their child for secondary GT screening, they must complete a Secondary Parent Checklist and return it to their child’s elementary campus by September 21, 2022. Checklists can be obtained from the student’s school or the Katy ISD GT and Advanced Academics website. Secondary gifted program options are available in English, reading, mathematics, science and social studies.

“Students may be screened at their current campus in October and November in any or all content areas,” said Katy ISD Director of GT and Advanced Academics Joan Otten. “Parents will be notified of the placement decision in January 2023,” added Otten.

Students who qualify for the GT program will begin the program in the fall of their sixth-grade year. Interested parents should contact the Challenge teacher at their child’s elementary school if they have additional questions.