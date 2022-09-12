Crypto Online Casinos

Since the introduction of Bitcoin in 2009, cryptocurrencies have found their way into many areas of life. Casinos not on Non GamStop are no exception. Crypto casinos have become a real trend. After Bitcoin was initially accepted as an alternative to the classic means of payment, there are now pure crypto casinos.

The new regulations on the gambling market and the withdrawal of payment service providers such as PayPal are increasing the popularity of crypto casinos not on GamStop. Due to the higher limits, these are particularly popular with high rollers. The possibility of playing largely anonymously in the online casino should also contribute to the fact that even more crypto casinos will open their doors in the future.

How Cryptocurrency Payments Work in Non GamStop Casinos?

Before you can make a deposit in Bitcoin, Ethereum & other coins, you must first register in the relevant online casino. There are then various options for transferring cryptocurrencies to the player account.

Originally, cryptocurrencies were often exchanged for real money via Skrill or Neteller and then deposited in the casino. Direct deposits with cryptocurrencies are now also possible, which makes the whole thing much easier. The deposit usually works as follows:

Register in the online casino and click on deposit.

Select the desired cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum etc.

Wallet address for the transaction is generated.

Copy generated wallet address.

Open your own wallet.

Enter amount, insert wallet address and send payment.

The credit to the player account takes place within a few moments. You can then start playing immediately.

What Types of Crypto Non GamStop Casinos Are There?

The term crypto casino only makes it clear that an online gambling hall accepts crypto currencies as a means of payment. On closer inspection, three variants of crypto casinos can be distinguished.

Pure Bitcoin Casinos

This is the form of crypto casinos preferred by many players. The providers have specialized in playing with cryptocurrencies and do not accept any other means of payment. In return, the casinos have a number of currencies in their portfolio.

How big the selection is always depends on the respective casino. Usually there are between 5 and 30 cryptocurrencies to choose from. As a rule, every player will find their preferred currency. The bigger the selection, the better. So you always have the opportunity to play with the cheapest currency without having to switch casinos.

It all started with the pure Bitcoin casinos. Originally, these were used to circumvent the strict gambling laws in force in the USA. With the increasing popularity of bitcoin, more and more bitcoin casinos came onto the market.

The respective providers only accept Bitcoins as a means of payment. Other cryptocurrencies or payment methods are not allowed. There are now only a few pure Bitcoin casinos. Most casinos have expanded their portfolio and allow payments with a variety of other cryptocurrencies.

Casinos That Accept Both Crypto & Fiat Currencies

Online casinos that accept both cryptocurrencies and FIAT currencies are the most common. The reason is clear, providers want to please as many customers as possible. Typically, the casino is divided into two sections with crypto and fiat currencies.

Depending on how they deposited, players stay in their area. This is made possible by the use of so-called white label casinos. It is a ready-made software solution that can be customized by the casino. You should always make sure that the cryptocurrencies in the casino are not exchanged for a FIAT currency such as euros, as the conversion can result in a loss.

Which Cryptos Are Available in Non GamStop Casinos?

Below we briefly introduce the most popular currencies in crypto casinos.