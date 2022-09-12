CONSUMER ALERT: Beware Scammers Using Attorney General Paxton’s Name and Signature to Steal Personal Information 

Attorney General Paxton today warned Texans of scammers attempting to use Attorney General Paxton’s name, signature, and the Office of the Attorney General seal to get their personal data.

This email “phishing” scam attempts to scare consumers by claiming they have committed identify theft and are facing prosecution and significant jail time, in an email that purports to be signed by the Attorney General. Recipients are then instructed to call a toll-free number to provide their personal data.