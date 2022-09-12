Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.04 billion in local sales tax allocations for September, 13.1 percent more than in September 2021.

These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Sept. 2022) Recipient Sept. 2022

Allocations Change from

Sept. 2021 Year-to-date

Change Cities $665.7M ↑11.8% ↑15.0% Transit Systems $223.5M ↑12.3% ↑16.3% Counties $62.4M ↑16.1% ↑17.2% Special Purpose Districts $94.5M ↑23.3% ↑26.3% Total $1.04B ↑13.1% ↑16.3%