Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.04 billion in local sales tax allocations for September, 13.1 percent more than in September 2021.
These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Sept. 2022)
|Recipient
|Sept. 2022
Allocations
|Change from
Sept. 2021
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$665.7M
|↑11.8%
|↑15.0%
|Transit Systems
|$223.5M
|↑12.3%
|↑16.3%
|Counties
|$62.4M
|↑16.1%
|↑17.2%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$94.5M
|↑23.3%
|↑26.3%
|Total
|$1.04B
|↑13.1%
|↑16.3%
For details on September sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.