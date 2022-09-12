Casino related terms and expressions to learn

Experienced gamblers know the myriad different casino expressions and phrases, but beginners starting out will probably find things like RTP or house edge confusing at first. Learning these terms isn’t difficult, and you can gain some golden knowledge in the process. Taking the time to understand will enhance your gambling experience, giving you the tools to significantly improve your chances of winning.

In this article, we’ll focus on the most important casino expressions at the foundation of being a successful player. Read through for a comprehensive overview of terms like odds, house edge, RTP and progressive jackpot. We’ll also give you a few tips and tricks to take your casino playing to the next level. Let’s get started!

The importance of knowing casino lingo

Too many casino beginners think they can run before they walk, especially nowadays, with the ease of accessing online casino platforms. One common lapse is the lack of knowledge regarding casino lingo. You must learn this before you begin, otherwise, you could miss out on many winning opportunities.

For example, not knowing about RTP could lead you to play slots with a reduced chance of winning. Similarly, ignoring slot variance may result in smaller potential jackpots. We’ll walk you through the basics in the next section.

Some of the most important casino expressions

You can find a selection of the most important casino terms to learn below. Most of these can be applied to all types of casino gambling.

Odds

Knowing your odds when playing casino games is essential. Defined as “the probability that a particular thing will happen”, they show gamblers how likely it is to win in various situations. For example, blackjack strategists have gone to great lengths to determine the odds of winning, depending on your first two cards. This can be used to predict the mathematically optimum move for your hand. Odds are generally given as fractions, although decimals and percentages are also popular.

House edge

Knowing about house edge is key to a winning casino strategy. Ever heard the phrase “the house always wins”? It refers to the simple fact that casinos will win more than their customers, so they can stay in business. The odds of winning are always skewed in favor of the establishment you’re playing at, and house edge is the expression used to describe this. Driving down the house edge is vital to boosting your chances of success. Play high RTP slots or engage blackjack strategy to do so.

Live casino

Not understanding the term live casino will significantly reduce the fun gamblers can have when using online casinos. Developers such as Evolution Gaming have had great success with live casino games recently. Instead of playing table games like roulette or blackjack on a digital screen, live casino games offer real-life dealers streamed straight to your computer – it’s the closest you can get to being in a traditional casino while sitting at home!

Return to player

Return to player, commonly known as RTP, is mostly used in the online slots sector, although the concept applies across the casino world. It’s a great way to visualize the odds of different games, especially online slots. Given as a percentage, RTP offers gamblers an estimate of the amount they will win back from wagering $100 on any given game. For example, you would expect to win $98 back from every $100, on average, when playing a 98% RTP game.

Playthrough requirement

Learning how to take advantage of the best online casino promotions is akin to saving money on business transactions or while shopping in the supermarket. Welcome bonuses are fantastic ways to boost your bankroll before you start playing at an online casino site, but you must be aware of playthrough requirements.

For example, you might play at a platform offering a 100% up to $1,000 deposit match promotion. This means the casino will match your deposit in bonus funds, but to withdraw them as real money, you have to wager through the amount a certain number of times. This is called a playthrough requirement, and it’s essential not to get lumped with an unfavorable one.

Playthrough requirements of 1x are the best, as you only have to wager the bonus amount once. The ones to avoid are the 5x or even 10x playthrough requirements.

Progressive jackpot

Unlike a fixed jackpot, a progressive jackpot increases in size with each losing wager. The most popular progressive jackpot casino games are the Las Vegas Megabucks slot machines, which have paid out multimillion-dollar prizes on several occasions.