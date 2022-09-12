Beat The Heat Food Giveaway

Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) will host a drive-thru food giveaway on Saturday, September 17, 2022, and will begin distributing food, along with fans, from the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center (JWNC), located on the right side of NAM’s building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road at 8 a.m.

This distribution is open to the public, with enough food to serve an estimated 400 families. Fresh fruit and vegetables, along with non-perishable foods will be distributed on a first come, first served basis as long as supplies last.

As the Houston heat drags on, in addition to food, the first 200 families will also receive fans to help keep cool, courtesy of TXU Energy and Jarvis Johnson, State Representative, District 139

This is a drive-thru only event and recipients should remain in their vehicles at all times. Recipients should also bring photo identification.

Families receiving groceries at this event are also invited to shop at NAM’s Resale Sidewalk Sale, located in the red brick building located behind NAM’s main building. Shoppers will find clothing priced at $1-2, and household items as low as 2 for $1.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 136,000 people through its many programs and services.