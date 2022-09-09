What Online Casino Bonuses Are the Most Popular?

As soon as beginner-level online casino gamblers learn about the casino bonuses, how they work, and what perks they can bring to the player, they grow extremely interested in researching all types of promotions and trying them all out. Today, the promos are plenty; they were fewer in the previous years.

However, promos seem to be among the most efficient marketing tools, because the online casino customers seem to never get tired of them, even if the bonus is not very fair, or comprehensive.

Giving it a try with all kinds of bonuses is especially true for newbie gamblers, so being aware of the types of promotions and how they work is crucial. Of course, Canadian no wager casino sites are potentially the most advantageous, but there are other promos, too, and it is better to know them all.

Types of Bonuses

There are different types of offers you can find – deposit-based and not dependent on depositing; for new customers only or only for customers that already deposit and play on a regular basis; cash or free spins; match bonuses; types of wagering requirements, etc. Being aware of all these types will help every gambler evaluate the casino’s offers and choose the most advantageous bonus.

No Deposit Bonuses

This bonus is usually granted for some type of action, most often for signing up with the casino, and in this case, it is granted only to new players. No Dep bonuses are often spins, and rarely cash. Wagering requirements are applied, and withdrawal of the winnings is not possible until the player makes at least a minimum deposit. Also, No Dep bonuses almost always have the maximum possible win limit; everything on top of that is removed upon withdrawal.

Welcome or Sign Up Bonuses

This bonus is granted to the new customers making their first deposit; it is often a match bonus in cash, sometimes it is free spins, or a combination of both. The players can control how much they get in a bonus when this is a match type, but there is always a limit for the maximum deposit eligible for the bonus. If more than one bonus is offered for more than one first deposit, it is a Welcome Package. Wagering requirements are applied, and most often, games to wager the bonus are specified.

Free Spins Offers

Free Spins are spins in slot games; they are usually given as a separate promo or part of the bigger promo package. The number of spins is always preset, and the sum of the bet is fixed. For example, $1 free spins are usually granted to be wagered in a particular game or several games; wagering requirements and a maximum possible win limit are applied.

Reload Bonuses

Basically, all bonuses offered to the customers that have already made several deposits and wagered through them, are called Reload. In other words, reload bonuses exist to keep the already gambling customers entertained and engaged.

Live Dealer Games Bonus

This is a special type of promo because regular bonuses cannot be used for Live Dealer games; you can only wager a bonus in Live Games if the casino says you can do so. Most Live Games bonuses are match ones in cash, but some offers have Free chips. Wagering requirements and bet limits are often higher than for non-live bonuses.

Cryptocurrency Bonus

Crypto bonuses are also very special; even today, crypto casinos are comparatively fewer than casinos that operate in fiat currencies. As for crypto casinos that can afford to give bonuses in crypto to players, these are even fewer. As a rule, crypto bonuses are Welcome and are match type in cash; all the typical rules are applied but the currency is crypto coins.

Cashback

This is one of the most attractive promos. Cashbacks are given to depositing and gambling players that have spent a certain amount of money for a certain period (rules differ for different casinos). The percent of the cashback may vary depending on certain factors. As a rule, the percent for cashback is not very high, but the wagering requirements are either very low or absent, and the players can often just withdraw the cashback or choose to use it in games.

Wagerless Bonuses

No wagering requirements attached is another dream come true type of bonus for online casino gamblers, because it is the wagering requirements that make bonuses so hard to use for benefit. The higher the wagering requirements, the less potentially profitable the bonus is, but no wagering requirements means that everything the player wins is theirs. Of course, additional rules apply, such as bet size limit or maximum possible win limit, but the conditions are still more favorable than usual.

Comp Points

Comp Points are part of the Loyalty Programs that many casinos have. Every bet or every certain sum spent in bets earns the player a Comp Point. When the Comp Points are accumulated, they can be exchanged for cash, other bonuses, or used to upgrade the account to a new level (if the Program suggests many levels). Comp Points seem more attractive than they are in practice, but some casinos still offer them as an extra promotion.