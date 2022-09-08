Houston Arboretum presents popular fall Sip & Stroll on Friday, Sept. 23rd

Come and celebrate the start of fall with the Houston Arboretum’s popular Sip & Stroll outdoor event on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie offerings from GRAZE HTX, and a specialty wine glass to take home.

Note that charcuterie cups may include allergens such as dairy, gluten, and nuts. A limited number of vegetarian cups will be offered upon request.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 23 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum, 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, 77024

Alternate entrance: 120 West Loop North, Houston, 77024 (between Post Oak and Woodway)

COST: $40 member / $45 nonmember Ages 21 and up

MORE: Parking is free for Arboretum members, but you must enter your membership parking code in the kiosks or on the Park Mobile or Park Houston apps. Nonmembers will pay a $5 parking fee which directly supports the Arboretum’s mission of nature education and conservation.

Sip & Stroll is rain or shine, but should flooding occur, the rain date is Friday, Sept. 30th. No refunds will be processed unless the event is completely cancelled.

TO REGISTER: Please go to the website to register at https://houstonarboretum.org/event/sip-stroll/ .

Photo caption: Come and celebrate the start of fall with the Houston Arboretum’s popular Sip & Stroll outdoor event on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails with food and beverage offerings. Photos courtesy of Houston Arboretum.