Tips for Fall Prevention

Abby Sokunbi, M.D., Internal Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy

Preventing falls may seem to be more of a safety topic, but it is an important health topic, especially for older adults. The more we know about typical causes for falls, the better we are able to prevent them. Physical changes, health conditions, and sometimes medications can increase our risk of falling.

Falls pose a risk for people of all ages, despite their level of fitness. For older adults, however, falls are a major threat to health and independence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , 1-in-4 adults aged 65 and older experiences a fall each year, and falling once doubles your chances of falling again. Each year, 3 million older people are treated in emergency departments for fall-related injuries.1 In addition, falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among older adults.2

According to the CDC, 1-in-5 falls causes significant injury such as a broken bone or head trauma. These injuries can make it hard for a person to get around, do everyday activities, or live on their own. The CDC warns that falling may result in diminished activity, which in turn may lead to increased weakness and subsequently more falls.1

Many falls are preventable, which is why the National Council on Aging has designated the first week of fall (Sept. 18 – 24) as Falls Prevention Awareness Week. Falls are not an inevitable consequence of aging. They occur more often among older adults because risk factors increase with age.

Why People Fall

Some of the most common risks for falling include physical impairments, medication side effects, and environmental hazards.

One of the most serious fall-related injuries is a broken hip. It is hard to recover from a hip fracture, and the chances of breaking a hip increase as we age. According to the CDC, each year more than 300,000 adults 65 and older are hospitalized for hip fractures, and more than 95 percent of hip fractures are caused by falling. 4

Preventive Measures

There are important steps you can take immediately to help avoid falls and maintain strong, healthy bones.

If you’re having balance issues or at elevated risk of falls, have your doctor check your vitamin D levels when indicated.

Stay active with light exercise, like Tai Chi, which can help improve balance. 5

Check your home for hazards. Remove throw rugs, keep electrical cords against the wall and clear excess furniture and anything else that could cause you to trip. 6

Make sure rooms and hallways are well-lit. Increase light in the home by replacing your light bulbs with brighter ones. 4

Have your eyes and feet checked every year. 7

Use non-slip mats in the bathtub and on shower floors and install grab bars both for your shower and tub as well as your toilet. 4

Keep items you use frequently on counters and lower shelves to avoid needing a stepstool. 4

Wear shoes that fit well and provide support inside and outside the house.7

Talk To Your Doctor

The No. 1 recommendation by the CDC to prevent falling is to speak with your doctor about your medications, any previous falls or near misses, and your current health condition. If necessary, your doctor can refer you to an occupational or physical therapist. You and your doctor should brainstorm other fall-prevention strategies and solutions and conduct any necessary tests to rule out physical problems.