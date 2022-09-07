Alex Newell To Headline Tuts Lights Up Gala In October!

The annual event will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre

Alex Newell will delight attendees of the Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala this year on October 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the gorgeous Astorian located at 2500 Summer Street.

The renowned Grammy®-nominated singer of Glee fame will dazzle the crowd along with the TUTS Pre-Professional Company and the Performance Troupe.

Chaired this year by Patricia & Sig Cornelius and Dolores Cavatore & John Tobola, the annual event will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and raise funds for TUTS.

“The evening is sure to be the cat’s meow, featuring performances by Broadway and television star Alex Newell alongside our very own TUTS Education students.” said the Corneliuses. “Guests can look forward to an extraordinary evening of entertainment with a 1920s flair!”

The evening will begin with cocktails and a silent auction at 6:30 p.m., followed by a four-course dinner at 8 p.m.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to co-chair this event that supports TUTS dual mission of producing world-class musical theatre and strengthening the Greater Houston community through educational initiatives,” shared Cavatore and Tobola.

Newell’s extensive list of credits include both Broadway and television. TV credits include the recent fan favorite “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” along with the Emmy-nominated Christmas special “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” “Our Kind of People” and two hit Fox series, “Empire” and “Glee,” in which Alex played the role of “Wade ‘Unique’ Adams.” Alex has also released music through Atlantic Records and toured the world both as a solo artist and along with Adam Lambert. His music has been heavily featured across Film and Television including most notably the primary driving force in HBO’s Martin Scorsese/Mick Jagger series “Vinyl.” Alex has received overwhelming accolades and award nominations for his work including Critics Choice, Gold Derby, Screen Actors Guild, and Hollywood Critics Association. Broadway credits include Once On This Island which earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album” and the show won the Tony for “Best Musical Revival.” Recently, Alex starred in the pre-Broadway show, The Last Supper.

“We’re thrilled to have Alex alongside our incredibly talented students this year as we’re celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Humphreys School,” said TUTS Executive Director, Hillary Hart.